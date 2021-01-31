Bill would shorten path to successful treatment by limiting insurance practice called step therapy

The bill spells out situations in which an override must be approved, including cases in which a patient has already used the drug preferred by the insurance company and it didn't work or caused serious side effects, and cases in which a patient is receiving good outcomes from the drug prescribed by the doctor.

Finally, LB 337 also sets time limits for insurers to approve or deny a request and requires them to provide information about appeal options.

Kolterman said he introduced the measure at the request of Nebraskans for Step Therapy Reform, a coalition of almost 50 health organizations. Many advocate for people with specific health problems, such as cancer, psoriasis, epilepsy, arthritis, asthma and lupus. Others represent health care providers.

The retired insurance agent said he has been through step therapy himself. He said he did not have problems with the cheaper medication but prefers to work with his doctor, rather than an insurance company, on health concerns.

Kolterman said he began trying to work out issues and opposition before the start of the legislative session. He said he believes that there is agreement on the current form of the bill, which draws from legislation passed in 30 other states.