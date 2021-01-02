Bills' passage opens door for UNMC NeXT Project

Congress' approval of two key funding measures last week not only keep the federal government running and COVID-19 relief flowing, they also open the door for a proposed all-hazards response facility — known as the NeXT Project — at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, its chancellor said.
Dr. Jeffrey Gold said sections of the federal appropriations bill approved last week and of the defense funding act cleared Friday lay out the need for additional surge capacity at health care facilities in the U.S. to be created through public-private partnerships with the federal government.
UNMC and clinical partner Nebraska Medicine announced plans in 2019 for a $2.6 billion facility, dubbed Project NeXT, that could be quickly repurposed from serving local patients one day to caring for victims of pandemics or natural disasters the next.
The Nebraska Legislature last year pledged to devote $300 million in state funds toward the project if the federal government and private donors contributed $1.3 billion.
While such projects have been called for in federal defense measures in the past, the defense funding directs it in law for the first time and instructs the Defense Department to select the first sites for what would technically be pilot projects March 31.
"This is a major step forward for us," he said.
Gold said the coronavirus pandemic underscored the urgency of developing public-private partnerships to establish response capabilities for health security threats.
The bill includes an update of the state's tax-break program for businesses that create or retain jobs called the ImagiNE Act, as well as a pledge to devote $300 million in state funds if the proposed NExT Project at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha becomes a reality. The $300 million would not be allocated unless the federal government and private donors come up with $1.3 billion in funding for the proposal, a $2.6 billion center to respond to pandemics, bioterrorism and natural disasters
Health Agency for execution of the pilot program under subsection (a) and shall coordinate with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff for the duration of the pilot program, including for the duration of any period of design or planning for the pilot program. ‘‘(d) LOCATIONS.—
‘‘(1) IN GENERAL.—The Secretary of Defense shall carry out the pilot program under subsection (a) at not fewer than five locations in the United States that are located at or near an organization, institution, entity, center, or hospital specified in subsection (a) with established expertise in disaster health preparedness and response and trauma care that augment and enhance the effectiveness of the pilot program.
‘‘(2) PHASED SELECTION OF LOCATIONS.—
‘‘(A) INITIAL SELECTION.—Not later than March 31, 2021, the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs, in consultation with the Secretary of Veterans Affairs, the Secretary of Health and Human Services, the Secretary of Homeland Security, and the Secretary of Transportation, shall select not fewer than two locations at which to carry out the pilot program.
‘‘(B) SUBSEQUENT SELECTION.—Not later than the end of the one-year period following selection of the locations under subparagraph (A), the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs, in consultation with the Secretaries specified in subparagraph (A), shall select not fewer than two additional locations at which to carry out the pilot program until not fewer than five locations are selected in total under this paragraph.
‘‘(3) CONSIDERATION FOR LOCATIONS.—In selecting locations for the pilot program under subsection (a), the Secretary shall consider—
‘‘(A) the proximity of the location to civilian or military transportation hubs, including airports, railways, interstate highways, or ports;
‘‘(B) the proximity of the location to an organization, institution, entity, center, or hospital specified in subsection (a) with the ability to accept a redistribution of casualties during times of war;
‘‘(C) the proximity of the location to an organization, institution, entity, center, or hospital specified in subsection (a) with the ability to provide trauma care training opportunities for medical personnel of the Department of Defense; and
‘‘(D) the proximity of the location to existing academic medical centers of institutions of higher education, facilities of the Department, or other institutions that have established expertise in the areas of—
‘‘(i) highly infectious disease;
‘‘(ii) biocontainment;
‘‘(iii) quarantine;
‘‘(iv) trauma care;
‘‘(v) combat casualty care;
‘‘(vi) the National Disaster Medical System under section 2812 of the Public Health Service Act (42 U.S.C. 300hh–11);
‘‘(vii) disaster health preparedness and response;
H. R. 6395— p.320
‘‘(viii) medical and public health management of biological, chemical, radiological, or nuclear hazards; or ‘‘(ix) such other areas of expertise as the Secretary considers appropriate.
‘‘(4) PRIORITY FOR LOCATIONS.—In selecting locations for the pilot program under subsection (a), the Secretary shall give priority to locations that would facilitate public-private partnerships with academic medical centers of institutions of higher education, hospitals, and other entities with facilities that have an established history of providing clinical care, treatment, training, and research in the areas described in paragraph (3)(D) or other specializations determined important by the Secretary for purposes of the pilot program.’’;
(5) by striking subsection (g), as redesignated by paragraph (2), and inserting the following: ‘‘(g) REPORTS.—
‘‘(1) INITIAL REPORT.— ‘‘(A) IN GENERAL.—Not later than 180 days after the commencement of the pilot program under subsection (a), the Secretary shall submit to the appropriate congressional committees a report on the pilot program.
‘‘(B) ELEMENTS.—The report under subparagraph (A) shall include the following: ‘‘(i) A description of the pilot program.
‘‘(ii) The requirements established under subsection (e).
‘‘(iii) The evaluation metrics established under subsection (f).
‘‘(iv) Such other matters relating to the pilot program as the Secretary considers appropriate.
‘‘(2) FINAL REPORT.—Not later than 180 days after the completion of the pilot program under subsection (a), the Secretary shall submit to the appropriate congressional committees a report on the pilot program.’’; and
(6) by adding at the end the following new subsection: ‘‘(h) DEFINITIONS.—In this section:
‘‘(1) The term ‘appropriate congressional committees’ means—
‘‘(A) The Committee on Armed Services, the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, the Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, the Committee on Homeland Security, and the Committee on Energy and Commerce of the House of Representatives. ‘‘(B) The Committee on Armed Services, the Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, the Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, the Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, and the Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions of the Senate.
‘‘(2) The term ‘institution of higher education’ means a four-year institution of higher education, as defined in section 101(a) of the Higher Education Act of 1965 (20 U.S.C. 1001(a)).’’.
