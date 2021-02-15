Black pastor in Omaha encourages vaccination; 'The benefits far, far outweigh the danger'

The Rev. Ralph Lassiter not only wanted to be vaccinated against COVID-19, he also felt a responsibility to let his church members and the public know what he was doing and why.

“People in leadership positions have to let people know the truth,” Lassiter, pastor of Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church in Omaha, said after receiving his second dose last week. “And personal example is really powerful. We have to walk the walk, not just talk the talk. ... I can tell people that it’s OK, but until they see me, it’s just words.”

Lassiter, who is 70, researched the vaccines before deciding to receive the shots and encourage other people to do so as well. He analyzed the benefits of being vaccinated versus the risks of the vaccine. He concluded that the vaccines being offered are safe and greatly reduce people’s chances of getting COVID-19.

Lassiter considered what he called the “devastating” toll of COVID-19, first and foremost in lives lost, but also in lingering health problems for many people who have contracted the disease and survived. “If you are an individual of color, the risks are much greater if you get COVID-19,” he said, because many people of color are more likely to have underlying conditions because of health and economic disparities.