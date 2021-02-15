Black pastor in Omaha encourages vaccination; 'The benefits far, far outweigh the danger'

The Rev. Ralph Lassiter not only wanted to be vaccinated against COVID-19, he also felt a responsibility to let his church members and the public know what he was doing and why.
“People in leadership positions have to let people know the truth,” Lassiter, pastor of Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church in Omaha, said after receiving his second dose last week. “And personal example is really powerful. We have to walk the walk, not just talk the talk. ... I can tell people that it’s OK, but until they see me, it’s just words.”
Lassiter, who is 70, researched the vaccines before deciding to receive the shots and encourage other people to do so as well. He analyzed the benefits of being vaccinated versus the risks of the vaccine. He concluded that the vaccines being offered are safe and greatly reduce people’s chances of getting COVID-19.
Lassiter considered what he called the “devastating” toll of COVID-19, first and foremost in lives lost, but also in lingering health problems for many people who have contracted the disease and survived. “If you are an individual of color, the risks are much greater if you get COVID-19,” he said, because many people of color are more likely to have underlying conditions because of health and economic disparities.
“And when we look at the economic impact, folks who are out of jobs, I have a number of members of my church who have lost jobs, and they’re now seeking other means of employment,” Lassiter said. “Look at kids who are probably falling behind in their educational development just because they are not in school.”
Lassiter has a mental image of a set of scales, like the scales of justice. On one side are the individual and community benefits of being vaccinated against COVID-19. On the other side is the risk of side effects.
“The benefits far, far outweigh the danger,” he said.
Public health officials have been seeking help from pastors to help the public accept vaccinations, especially in communities of color. Lassiter embraced the role. He became a high-profile figure in that effort last week when Gov. Pete Ricketts invited him to speak at a public briefing on COVID-19.
Lassiter has been working with fellow pastors in the New Era Baptist State Convention of Nebraska network of churches to combat the coronavirus. His wife, Doris Lassiter, a longtime minority health advocate in Nebraska, has helped North Omaha churches of all denominations identify “health ambassadors” among their members. Those ambassadors share information with their congregations about COVID-19 safety precautions, the vaccines, and how and where to be vaccinated.
At Ricketts’ Wednesday briefing, Lassiter used straight talk to address issues that are believed to be causing people to be hesitant to be vaccinated. Saying that mass vaccination is the best way for society to develop immunity, he said “by doing so we can save the lives of thousands, allow our citizens to return to work and my parishioners to return to worship.”
Lassiter cited two main reasons he has heard for why people don’t want to receive vaccines. One is that they’ve heard that the vaccines contain tissue from aborted fetuses. Saying he opposes abortion, Lassiter pointed out that the vaccines approved so far are not built on fetal tissue. He noted that Roman Catholic bishops have endorsed the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, the ones being administered in Nebraska, as morally acceptable.
“Now for my Black brothers and sisters who say they won’t, or they probably won’t, get the vaccine, I understand the general mistrust of governmental medicine that exists in many of our communities,” Lassiter said. “I was alive in Mississippi 60 years ago when this mistrust gained its foothold as a result of the Tuskegee experiment, and that’s where for over 40 years, Black men who had syphilis were allowed to not receive treatment in order for scientists to examine the effects of that deadly disease.”
He said in an interview later that the fallout from that experiment still casts a shadow today, as do ongoing disparities in how people of color are treated in American health care.
“To all of my brothers and sisters of color, whether you’re Native, whether you are Latino, whether you’re Black, your hesitancy about taking the vaccine is understood,” Lassiter said during the briefing. “But I need to ask that we keep these two things in mind: First of all, our communities have been hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Second of all, the vaccine is our only line of defense.”
To people of faith who say God will protect them from the coronavirus, Lassiter said he believes that God gave us science and all good things that come from it, including blood pressure and cholesterol-controlling medications.
“I believe that this vaccine to fight COVID-19 is truly a gift from God,” he said. “... You can do your part by taking the vaccine as soon as it’s available to you. I believe that we have to do so not just for our own benefit, but for the benefit of our families, our neighbors, the elderly and all of those who are in some way compromised by this disease.”
Lassiter received the Moderna vaccine. As a number of other pastors have done, he received the first dose in early January. He recorded himself receiving the vaccine and posted the video to YouTube and Mt. Moriah’s Facebook page. He said he experienced no ill effects from either the first or second dose.
How did the pastor feel after his second dose?
“I feel good,” he said, smiling beneath his mask Wednesday. “But I am a little hungry.”
Two days later, Lassiter still felt good, though his shoulder was a little sore.
“I asked my wife to massage my shoulder,” he said.
Everything you need to know about COVID-19 vaccination
chris.burbach@owh.com, 402-444-1057, twitter.com/CHRISBURBACH