Blood bank seeks plasma from Nebraskans recovered from COVID-19

Nebraskans, it’s time to pay it forward.

The Nebraska Community Blood Bank is asking Nebraska residents who have recovered from COVID-19 to consider donating blood plasma to help people who are sick with the virus in hard-hit states.

With COVID-19 spreading at record rates in some areas of the country, the blood bank is shipping plasma from recovered people, known as convalescent plasma, to states such as Florida, Texas, Tennessee, Mississippi, Missouri and California.

Earlier in the pandemic, thousands of recovered New Yorkers donated convalescent plasma, and many of those units were given to patients in Nebraska, blood bank officials said.

The Nebraska Community Blood Bank’s efforts to collect convalescent plasma are part of a federal initiative to increase the amount of convalescent plasma available to treat patients nationwide.

“As studies show apparent benefit, it is one of the easiest and safest potential interventions to decrease the severity of the illness,” Dr. Jed Gorlin, vice president of the blood bank, said in a statement.