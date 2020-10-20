Blue Cross and Blue Shield teaming up with YMCA to offer free flu shot clinics

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska will host flu vaccination clinics early next month in collaboration with YMCA locations across the state.

The clinics will be free for people who don't have health insurance and open to people between the ages of 9 and 64. Those who are insured will be asked to provide insurance information.

"Our goal is to be there for all Nebraskans who need a flu shot and help protect the state from a COVID-19 and influenza 'twindemic' this year," said Dr. Debra Esser, chief medical officer at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska.

Vaccines will be administered by OccuVAX.

Pre-registration is encouraged. Appointments can be made at NebraskaBlue.com/YMCAFluShot.

Attendees will be asked to wear face masks, practice social distancing and use hand sanitizer. Anyone who is experiencing fever, COVID-19 symptoms or flu-like symptoms is asked to stay home.

Clinics in the Omaha area include: