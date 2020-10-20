 Skip to main content
Blue Cross and Blue Shield teaming up with YMCA to offer free flu shot clinics
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska will host flu vaccination clinics early next month in collaboration with YMCA locations across the state. 

The clinics will be free for people who don't have health insurance and open to people between the ages of 9 and 64. Those who are insured will be asked to provide insurance information.

"Our goal is to be there for all Nebraskans who need a flu shot and help protect the state from a COVID-19 and influenza 'twindemic' this year," said Dr. Debra Esser, chief medical officer at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska. 

Vaccines will be administered by OccuVAX.

Pre-registration is encouraged. Appointments can be made at NebraskaBlue.com/YMCAFluShot

Attendees will be asked to wear face masks, practice social distancing and use hand sanitizer. Anyone who is experiencing fever, COVID-19 symptoms or flu-like symptoms is asked to stay home.

Clinics in the Omaha area include:

  • Nov. 9 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Twin Rivers YMCA, 6100 Twin Rivers Circle in Valley
  • Nov. 10 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Downtown YMCA, 430 S. 20th St.
  • Nov. 11 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Armbrust YMCA, 5404 S. 168th St.
  • Nov. 11 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Southwest YMCA, 13010 Atwood Ave.
  • Nov. 12 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Sarpy YMCA, 1111 E. First St. in Papillion
  • Nov. 13 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Maple Street YMCA, 7502 Maple St.
  • Nov. 14 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Butler-Gast YMCA, 3501 Ames Ave.

Our best staff images of October 2020

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

