Booster COVID shots available for some in Douglas County starting next week
Booster COVID shots available for some in Douglas County starting next week

Data from the CDC is available only through Aug. 10, but those numbers show that COVID cases continue to increase in Nebraska, though not near as fast as in Southern states.

Booster doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines will be available next week through the Douglas County Health Department for immunocompromised people.

A broad number of conditions, including cancer, organ transplants or diabetes, can make a person immunocompromised.

Documentation from a health care provider is not required to receive a third shot, Health Department officials said. Anyone who is unsure if they're considered immunocompromised is encouraged to speak to their doctor first.

Doses will be available at the Health Department's affiliated pop-up clinics starting Monday. Doses will also be available at the Health Department's main clinic at 1111 S. 41st St. on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

