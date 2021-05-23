Boys Town Memorial Day Run will be virtual again this year

If you're a runner looking to stick with tradition and wrap up the Memorial Day weekend with a run, it will have to be on your own time.

The Boys Town Memorial Day Run, in its 37th year, is going virtual again. Participants can tackle the race any time between Saturday and May 31.

Many races are moving back to the traditional in-person format. But organizers of the Boys Town run, which includes 1-mile and 5-mile options, opted to stick with a virtual format in part because the Boys Town campus is still closed.

"With the campus being closed, we want to make sure that our participants' safety is first and foremost," race director Valerie Schramm said.

Organizers saw a dip in registration last year, the first time the race went virtual. The event drew about 1,000 participants from 33 states. The in-person event typically draws about 1,500.

"It really opened doors for us to reach more people nationally and cast our net wider than we normally have," Schramm said.

Money raised goes back to Boys Town to "deliver life-changing care and services" for children and families, she said.