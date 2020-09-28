Campaign encourages organ donation among Blacks, Hispanics

For Omahan Art Brown, organ donation is not an abstraction but a part of everyday life.

Not only is he registered to donate organs, the married father of two has been on the national list awaiting a compatible, healthy kidney for nearly three years.

Now Brown is encouraging fellow Nebraskans to register as organ donors as part of a campaign by Live On Nebraska, the organization that facilitates organ and tissue donation in Nebraska. The group’s aim is to raise awareness among African Americans and Hispanics in hopes of bolstering donor registration within those communities.

Brown is joined in the outreach initiative by Marcos Mora, a registered donor active in South Omaha, where his family has lived since 1925. He’s also a musician and coordinator of Omaha’s popular Cinco de Mayo festival.

“We want to reach out to people in our own communities, to make sure people understand what it means to be a donor and try to get people to consider registering as a donor,” said Kara Cordell of Live On Nebraska.