Campaign encourages organ donation among Blacks, Hispanics

For Omahan Art Brown, organ donation is not an abstraction but a part of everyday life.
Not only is he registered to donate organs, the married father of two has been on the national list awaiting a compatible, healthy kidney for nearly three years.
Now Brown is encouraging fellow Nebraskans to register as organ donors as part of a campaign by Live On Nebraska, the organization that facilitates organ and tissue donation in Nebraska. The group’s aim is to raise awareness among African Americans and Hispanics in hopes of bolstering donor registration within those communities.
Brown is joined in the outreach initiative by Marcos Mora, a registered donor active in South Omaha, where his family has lived since 1925. He’s also a musician and coordinator of Omaha’s popular Cinco de Mayo festival.
“We want to reach out to people in our own communities, to make sure people understand what it means to be a donor and try to get people to consider registering as a donor,” said Kara Cordell of Live On Nebraska.
For starters, there’s a need for more donors. Nearly 112,000 people nationwide, including 521 Nebraskans, were on the national waiting list as of early September, according to the organization. Of those on the national list, 40% were white, 29% were African American and 21% were Latino.
Between 2011 and early September, 19% of African Americans and 14% of Hispanics who died in Nebraska and were medically suitable for organ donation were registered donors, she said. That compares to 42% of white people.
Cordell said there are a lot of myths about donation, particularly in the African American community. But people in minority communities are more likely to need a transplant because of the greater health disparities they face.
“And honestly, most people don’t know about donation,” she said. “We’re trying in general to get people to pay more attention to it.”
While a donor and a recipient don’t have to be of the same ethnicity to make a transplant work, the chance of longer-term survival may be greater if the donor is of the same ethnic background.
Brown, dean of information technology at Metropolitan Community College, said his family is well-aware of the need for donors, living and deceased.
His father and uncle both had kidney transplants. He and an aunt rely on daily, nine-hour dialysis treatments at home to keep their kidneys functioning.
“Needless to say, my family members are enthusiastic supporters of organ donation,” Brown, 48, wrote in a recent essay in The World-Herald.
Brown’s kidney trouble is genetic. He was diagnosed about 10 years ago. Until last year, he was able to manage his condition through medication and diet. The medication wasn’t working, so he started dialysis. But Brown said he’s otherwise in good health and good spirits.
“I’ve been able to maintain a full-time job and do everything I normally do,” he said.
Mora said he registered as a donor for the simple reason that it can save lives.
“What I’d like to see is all of us trying to make a difference in a positive way,” he said.
During his shows, Mora encourages others to sign up as donors. He hopes to do the same at Cinco de Mayo next spring.
Nebraskans ages 16 and older can either check a box when they get their driver’s license, register online at LiveOnNebraska.org or make a living organ donation.
While he already was pretty passionate about donating, Mora said, he recently was fortunate to meet a family who shared a tragic but lifesaving story.
Karla Perez of Waterloo, Nebraska, suffered a catastrophic brain bleed in 2015 when she was 22 weeks pregnant. Her doctors and family decided to keep Perez on life support so her son could continue to develop within her.
Perez’s organs and tissues were donated. Her son, Angel, survived and now lives with his grandmother, Berta Jimenez in South Omaha.
“The story was really heartfelt,” Mora said.Our best staff images of September 2020
Omaha World-Herald: Live Well
