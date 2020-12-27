Can Nebraskans move past the pandemic and get healthier?

Dr. Ali Khan's tips for improving your health

Improving Nebraskans' health will require the attention of public health and government officials, along with the public. Dr. Ali Khan, dean of the University of Nebraska Medical Center's College of Public Health, offers some tips the average person can follow to get healthier:

• Eat seven fruits and vegetables a day.

• Get 150 minutes of moderate exercise a week or 300 minutes at least six times a week for weight loss.

• Get adequate sleep.

• Have a purpose and have friends in life.

• Don't poison yourself. Skip cigarettes, excessive drinking and junk food.