Can the novel coronavirus be transmitted through the air? UNMC study suggests it can

University of Nebraska Medical Center researchers report that they have found, for what appears to be the first time, intact and potentially infectious coronavirus in some tiny airborne particles collected from the rooms of COVID-19 patients.

The researchers say their study supports evidence indicating that the virus, formally known as SARS-CoV-2, can be transmitted in an airborne fashion.

“I hope this says, ‘The concern over airborne transmission is legitimate enough that we need to really start taking it seriously and not just pay lip service to it,’ ” said Joshua Santarpia, an associate professor of pathology and microbiology at UNMC.

The next question, he said, is how much of a role the airborne route plays in transmitting the virus, compared to other modes, namely the larger droplets produced when people cough or sneeze.

The report, published in an online archive before peer review by outside scientists, is one of many that researchers around the world are conducting and publishing as they seek answers to questions about the virus and how it operates.