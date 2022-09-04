Cancer tops heart disease as top cause of death in Nebraska

Nate Metschke was a people person who shared his positivity and love of life with everyone he met.

So when the award-winning band director at Neligh-Oakdale High School died at age 40 on Christmas Eve 2018, it hit his family and his community hard.

The year before, they had all celebrated — ringing the school’s victory bell — when Metschke was declared free of colon cancer. He had stayed upbeat throughout his treatment, never letting on at school when he didn’t feel good and encouraging others to get screened for colon cancer.

But the disease returned, this time attacking his liver. Positive to the end, he died in surgery.

“His students have mentioned to me several times how much they admired his determination and his commitment,” said Darcy Metschke, his wife of 14 years. “He just kept teaching.”

Metschke became a victim of the disease that in the past decade has emerged as Nebraska’s biggest killer.

Cancer narrowly surpassed heart disease as the state’s leading cause of death over the past 10 years, according to a World-Herald analysis of data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Nationally, heart disease remains the leading cause of death. But between 2011 and 2020, cancer on average claimed just under 3,500 Nebraskans a year, roughly 50 more than died annually from heart disease.

In the Omaha metro area, cancer consistently has been the leading cause of death for more than a decade, having first overtaken heart disease in 2005.

The good news is that the mortality rates for both diseases have been falling for decades due to healthier habits and advances in prevention and treatment. The biggest factor is a decrease in smoking, which contributes to both cancer and heart disease deaths and still ranks as the leading cause of preventable death.

But compared with cancer death rates, heart disease mortality rates have come down more, a shift cardiologists attribute largely to the decline in smoking and the recognition and treatment of hypertension and high cholesterol.

“The biggest thing isn’t that cancer is killing more people, it’s that heart disease is killing fewer,” said Dr. William Lydiatt, a surgical oncologist with Methodist Estabrook Cancer Center’s head and neck oncology clinic. “It’s a rather remarkable reduction.”

Dr. Edward Peters, professor and chairman of the College of Public Health’s epidemiology department at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, said smoking is responsible for a greater proportion of heart disease and heart disease deaths than it is for cancer and cancer-related deaths, so the declines in deaths from smoking appear more substantial in heart disease than in cancer.

Nebraska isn’t the only state that has been seeing such a shift. In 2014, cancer deaths exceeded heart disease deaths in 22 states, including Nebraska, according to a 2018 study published by the CDC. That was up from just two states in 2000.

It should be noted, however, that in the last five years, the edge in cancer deaths over heart deaths in Nebraska has been razor-thin.

And with heart deaths recently ticking up in the state, heart disease could one day regain its status as Nebraska’s top killer. Regardless, it’s clear cancer and heart disease will remain the two biggest threats to Nebraskans’ health.

While much of the health care focus in recent years has been on the COVID-19 pandemic, cancer and heart disease still killed far more. During 2020, the virus claimed just over 2,000 lives in the state, according to the CDC, well below the roughly 3,500 for both cancer and heart disease.

Nationally, the pandemic has taken a toll on average life expectancy, which dropped for the second consecutive year in 2021, according to a government report published Wednesday. The two-year total decline of 2.7 years is the largest in nearly 100 years.

The CDC blamed COVID for about half the decline in 2021. Other contributors were drug overdoses, heart disease, suicide and chronic liver disease.

Health officials also fear the pandemic is likely to ultimately contribute to more deaths from heart disease and cancer. Many people avoided hospitals and clinics during the early part of the pandemic. Some Nebraskans fell behind on routine screenings that, in the case of cancer in particular, are designed to catch diseases while they’re still easily treatable and curable.

Locally, health systems have been urging patients to get back in for routine care and screenings. National Cancer Institute modeling of the effect of COVID on cancer screening and treatment for breast and colorectal cancers alone suggests there could be an extra 10,000 deaths in deaths from those tumor types over the next decade.

“They’re kind of starting to come back, but we’re still seeing a lot of hesitancy from folks,” said Andy Link with the American Cancer Society in Nebraska. “They may not be coming back as fast as we’d like them to be to stay healthy.”

* * *

When it comes to what’s killing Nebraskans today, there’s really a Big Two.

For a view on mortality in Nebraska, The World-Herald totaled deaths in the state for the decade ending in 2020, the most recent year for which detailed CDC data is available.

Cancer and heart disease by far ranked as the top two causes of death. The roughly 3,500 annual deaths from each of those diseases were well above those for lung disease, which in the decade killed an average of 1,100 annually. Lung disease was the only other leading cause of death (as defined by the CDC) that averaged more 1,000 deaths a year in Nebraska.

Across the decade, cancer on average killed only about 50 Nebraskans more per year than heart disease.

The death tolls from the two diseases remain so close that in some recent years, more Nebraskans died of heart disease than cancer. In all, cancer deaths have exceeded heart deaths in Nebraska in eight of the past 12 years.

In 2020, just nine more Nebraskans died from cancer than from heart disease. So while cancer ranked No. 1 in the analysis, it’s not clear-cut.

But the fact that cancer deaths are now even close to those from heart disease is notable. As recently as 1999, heart disease killed 1,000 more Nebraskans than cancer.

Since that time, the rate of death from heart disease has declined precipitously, down more than 30%. Cancer deaths also are down in that time, but by far less.

UNMC’s Peters said that just as the nation decades ago saw leading causes of death shift from infectious diseases to chronic diseases, such as heart disease and cancer, it’s now seeing a shift within chronic conditions from heart disease to cancer as the leading cause of death.

The reasons, however, are complex, he said. While much of the recent change can be attributed to smoking (down) and obesity (up), the population also is aging. Advancing age is the most important risk factor for cancer overall and for many individual cancer types, according to the National Cancer Institute.

With cancer becoming the leading killer in more states, a 2016 CDC study projected the United States ultimately would see cancer become the nation’s leading killer.

But now that’s not nearly so clear. Since 2014, the long-term downward trend in heart disease death rates nationally has reversed, with the rate up almost 10% between 2014 and 2020. The heart death rate has likewise trended up 4% in Nebraska since that low watermark year.

Iowa is among states that have continuously seen more people die from heart disease than cancer. It has now seen heart deaths trend up 11% in that time.

For most of the 15 leading causes of death, Nebraska’s rates are lower than those of the United States. The heart disease rate in Nebraska over the decade was 8% lower. Nebraska’s overall cancer rate roughly equals that of the U.S. rate.

But for several causes of death, Nebraskans die at significantly higher rates, most notably lung disease (24% higher), diabetes (35% higher) and Parkinson’s disease (28% higher).

COVID shows up among the 15 leading causes over the decade, ranking 13th, even though it existed in only the final year of the 10-year data set. In 2020, 2,043 Nebraska deaths were attributed to the virus, making it the third-leading killer that year after cancer and heart disease.

While some have at times likened COVID to the flu, the COVID deaths that year were almost seven times the number who died from flu and pneumonia. In all, more than 4,400 Nebraskans have died in the 2½-year pandemic.

Two of the leading causes of death in both Nebraska and the nation aren’t even tied to disease.

Some 800 Nebraskans on average die annually from accidents and roughly 250 from suicide. Accidental deaths are up sharply since 2000, in large part due to a massive increase in accidental overdoses — a product of the nation’s opioid epidemic. Accidental deaths resulting from falls also are up, a result of the state’s aging population.

* * *

Overall, Nebraska’s cancer death rate is similar to the national cancer death rate. But the state over the past five years does have somewhat higher rates of lymphoma and colon cancer and markedly higher rates of leukemia, esophageal, kidney and skin cancer.

Untangling the factors that contribute to particular cancers based on aggregate cancer data, however, is difficult, Peters said. Doing so requires more focused studies looking at exposures and risk factors.

Some of those are underway. Researchers at UNMC and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have begun looking for possible environmental contributors to Nebraska’s higher incidence of childhood cancer. Peters has two ongoing projects in Louisiana and Detroit focused on ovarian and colorectal cancer, funded by the National Institutes of Health, that are looking at the role of environmental stressors as possible contributors to cancer risk.

“The answers are hard to come by when trying to disentangle complex mixtures of exposures,” he said.

Dr. Peter Silberstein, chief of hematology/oncology at Creighton University, said it’s best to start by looking at the known factors: smoking, obesity, exercise levels, cancer screening rates and cancer risk factors.

“Those are the things that influence cancer rates, and a lot of these are things we can do something about,” said Silberstein, also chief of oncology at the Omaha Veterans Administration Hospital.

Lung cancer is by far the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in Nebraska, although rates have fallen significantly. The leading cause, according to the American Lung Association, is smoking.

Silberstein said Nebraska’s adult smoking rate is right at the national average of 17%, but the 7% smoking rate for high school students is below the nation’s 9%. He said the tax on cigarettes in Nebraska is much lower than it is in many other places in the U.S. Higher taxes, he said, reduce smoking, particularly in teens.

In addition to smoking being down, screening for lung cancer and newer treatments appear to be making a difference in lung cancer mortality rates.

A study published last year by UNMC’s Dr. Apar Ganti found a decrease in the most common type of lung cancer — non-small cell lung cancer — between 2010 and 2017 in the U.S., suggesting that survival increases as lung cancer is diagnosed at earlier stages. Similarly, Methodist lung doctors recently have roughly doubled the number of lung cancers they’re catching at the two earliest stages, indicating a shift in the stage at which cancers are found.

Obesity is another known cancer risk factor, Silberstein said. Nebraska’s obesity rate went from 11% in 1990 to 34% in 2020, which put it at No. 18 out of the 50 states.

Screenings are a key way to reduce cancer rates, he said. The state is below the national average on mammograms; 65% of Nebraska women 45 and older were up to date on that test in 2018 vs. 68% nationally.

Dr. Garnet Blatchford, chief medical officer with Methodist Health System and a colon/rectal surgeon, said Nebraska also is behind the national screening rate for colon cancer. In 2021, 72.5% of Nebraskans over age 50 reported having had a screening compared with 74.3% of Americans over 50.

But Blatchford said the state is making progress. The gap has narrowed from about 6 percentage points in 2005 to about 2 percentage points in 2021. Treatments have improved, particularly for rectal cancer.

However, an uptick in colon cancer diagnoses and deaths among younger people — such as Metschke, whom Blatchford treated initially — prompted several organizations in 2021 to lower the recommended age for most adults to start that screening from 50 to 45.

Blatchford said she thinks much of that increase, while relatively small, is due to obesity; high-fat, low-fiber diets; and lack of physical activity. But other factors also are being studied, including the role of bacteria and inflammation in the gut. Inflammatory bowel diseases, including Crohn’s and colitis, increase the odds of a colon cancer. Several genetic conditions also come into play.

Overall, however, the rate of people being diagnosed with colon or rectal cancer each year has dropped since the mid-1980s, mainly because more people are getting screened and changing their lifestyle-related risk factors, according to the American Cancer Society. Overall colon cancer incidence also has dropped in Nebraska, Blatchford said.

One place the state shines, Silberstein said, is in its vaccination rates for human papillomavirus, or HPV. Nebraska ranked seventh for boys and fifth for girls in 2016. The hope is that vaccination eventually will stop cervical cancer and reduce penile, anal and head and neck cancers, he said.

Said Methodist’s Lydiatt of the HPV shot, “It is by far the most significant and important vaccination for cancer prevention.”

Darcy Metschke said she doesn’t know whether her husband’s story would have had a different ending if he’d gone to the doctor sooner.

These days, she’s busy teaching fourth grade in the Neligh-Oakdale school system and raising the couple’s three children, Madison, 13, Benson, 10, and Ansley, 5. Ansley was born, with the help of an induction, a week before Nate Metschke underwent colon surgery in February 2017. It was about a month after a colonoscopy revealed polyps in his colon.

Friends and family, she said, have been a big help. But she still misses him every day. Even during his treatment, she said, he helped her get through the difficult moments: “He just had the fight in him and the positivity to get him to where he did.”