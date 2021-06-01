Candidate for Douglas County health director stresses listening, relationships

The pandemic is widely acknowledged to have underscored such disparities.

Huse said the next step will be turning such declarations into action.

Huse also acknowledged that the pandemic has exposed some "fault lines" around mental health care and isolation, especially among elderly residents, that may require more attention than has traditionally been the case in public health.

She stressed that her role as health director would be to listen in order to determine residents' needs and to build connections among stakeholders including health systems, schools and others who play roles in affecting health.

Huse will be meeting with members of many of those groups during her two-day visit.

"My role as the health director is to make the connections in the community and foster the relationships in the community to push that forward," she said. "Public health can’t do it by themselves. It's a small piece of the community, but it's an extremely important piece ... and something we excel at is pulling in stakeholders from all over to build a safety net around our community and lift everybody up."