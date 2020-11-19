CDC advises Americans to stay home for Thanksgiving

"You want to have fun and celebrate the holiday. You can still do that and find safe, alternative ways to do so," said Dr. Nada Fadul, an associate professor of infectious diseases at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

If you're skipping a large or out-of-town gathering this year, consider sharing your meal virtually. Fadul said she and her family plan to hold a video chat with close family friends while they eat a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.

CDC officials suggested a virtual gathering could give people a chance to share recipes or show off their turkeys and sides to other virtual attendees.

People should skip meeting up with friends at the bar the night before Thanksgiving. Fadul said it's hard to avoid close contact and crowds at a bar. The same goes for in-person Black Friday shopping.

"It's not just you," Fadul said. "It's also people around you that you're putting at risk. It's been a very difficult year for everyone, and it's a different time we live in. But at the end of the day, if we want this to end and to celebrate together next year, we have to be responsible."