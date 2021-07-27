CDC recommends masks indoors, UNMC's Lawler calls move overdue

Most new infections, as well as some 97% of hospitalizations, continue to occur among unvaccinated people. But breakthrough infections can occur in vaccinated people, although they generally cause milder illness.

Some local experts already had begun recommending masks for vaccinated people in indoor settings, particularly if they have young children at home or live with an immune-compromised person.

Dr. James Lawler, a co-executive director of the University of Nebraska Medical Center's Global Center for Health Security, said the new recommendation is overdue.

"People really don't comprehend how bad this delta variant is, and what a rude awakening we're going to get unless we're able to change course quickly," he said.

Previously, the CDC recommended that only unvaccinated people needed to mask in indoor, public places. But without some kind of verification system, Lawler said, no one can determine whether those they encounter in stores or workplaces are vaccinated.

But Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the CDC's director, said during a media briefing that new scientific data indicates that delta "behaves uniquely differently" than past strains of the virus. On rare occasions, some vaccinated people infected with delta may be contagious and spread the virus to others.