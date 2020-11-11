CDC says face masks protect the wearer and those around them

The Kansas researchers also found that it took a good six weeks before mandate counties started seeing the effects of their mandates. "It's not like overnight people start wearing masks and things get better," Ginther said.

So even if the United States adopted a mask mandate, as urged by Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, it would take six weeks to two months before it's fully reflected in cases. "And it would take adherence not just going to the grocery store ... but (also) in personal settings," she said.

"If we have any hope of opening up the economy, or keeping the economy moving in the right direction," Ginther said, "we're going to have to modify our behavior until there's a vaccine."

The CDC, in fact, noted that an economic analysis found that increasing universal masking by 15% could prevent the need for lockdowns and reduce associated losses of up to $1 trillion or about 5% of gross domestic product.

"Adopting universal masking policies can help avert future lockdowns," the agency wrote, "especially if combined with other non-pharmaceutical interventions such as social distancing, hand hygiene, and adequate ventilation."

Ginther noted that Fauci has said the it likely will be April before the nation starts to see a vaccine.