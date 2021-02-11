CDC to investigate claim of Nebraska death related to COVID-19 vaccine

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will investigate the death of a Nebraskan after the COVID-19 vaccine was listed as one of his several causes of death.

The man in his late 40s was a long-term care facility resident with a number of comorbidities. He died Jan. 17, between one and two weeks after receiving his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said in a press release.

His death has been entered into the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, a national vaccine safety surveillance program run by the CDC and the FDA. Anytime a death or any adverse event occurs after a vaccination, the case must be reported to VAERS.

Dr. Gary Anthone, Nebraska’s chief medical officer, said the state has made residents of long-term care facilities a high priority for vaccinations because of higher mortality rates in this medically frail population.

“Typically, COVID-19 vaccine deaths can be attributed to anaphylaxis and occur within a relatively short period after the vaccine is given, which is why monitoring is done,” Anthone said. “While I cannot speculate on this case, when individuals die days or weeks after the vaccine has been administered, it is more likely due to other underlying factors.”