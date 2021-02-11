CDC to investigate claim of Nebraska death related to COVID-19 vaccine

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will investigate the death of a Nebraskan after the COVID-19 vaccine was listed as one of his several causes of death.
The man in his late 40s was a long-term care facility resident with a number of comorbidities. He died Jan. 17, between one and two weeks after receiving his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said in a press release.
His death has been entered into the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, a national vaccine safety surveillance program run by the CDC and the FDA. Anytime a death or any adverse event occurs after a vaccination, the case must be reported to VAERS.
Dr. Gary Anthone, Nebraska’s chief medical officer, said the state has made residents of long-term care facilities a high priority for vaccinations because of higher mortality rates in this medically frail population.
“Typically, COVID-19 vaccine deaths can be attributed to anaphylaxis and occur within a relatively short period after the vaccine is given, which is why monitoring is done,” Anthone said. “While I cannot speculate on this case, when individuals die days or weeks after the vaccine has been administered, it is more likely due to other underlying factors.”
It’s important for people with high-risk conditions to consult their medical provider about the best approach to getting vaccinated, Anthone said.
Vaccination is the best defense against the COVID-19 pandemic, HHS said.
