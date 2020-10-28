Celebrating Halloween? Nebraska experts offer these safety tips

Halloween is still a go, despite the coronavirus pandemic. But public health officials have urged Omahans to be smart about how they celebrate.
Parents looking to celebrate with their little ghouls and goblins should keep extra safety measures in mind this year, according to experts at the Nebraska Regional Poison Center.
When looking for ways to celebrate Halloween, consider outdoor events and try to avoid crowds. Practice social distancing and mask-wearing even when outside.
At pumpkin patches and apple orchards, be sure to use hand sanitizer before and after the trip.
For those going the traditional route with trick-or-treating, stick with small groups, bring plenty of hand sanitizer and limit interactions with people handing out candy.
For those who are handing out candy, consider handing out individual treat bags rather than having children reach into a bowl to grab candy. But don't prepare or hand out candy to trick-or-treaters if you're sick.
The Nebraska Regional Poison Center offers these additional tips for trick-or-treaters:
- Check treats thoroughly and wipe down all outer wrappers before allowing children to eat them.
- Throw away homemade treats or anything not in a wrapper unless you know who it's from.
- Check for marijuana edibles, which can resemble traditional candies in names and packaging.
- Be careful with glow sticks. Small children may chew on them and they're easily broken open. Stinging or burning may occur if the liquid comes in contact with the mouth, skin or eyes.
- Make sure costumes are warm, well-fitting and nonflammable.
- Wear cloth face coverings with costumes. Costume masks aren't a substitute for a cloth mask.
- An adult should accompany children while trick-or-treating. Stick to your own, familiar neighborhood.
- Take a flashlight while trick-or-treating if you're out after dark.
