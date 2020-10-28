Celebrating Halloween? Nebraska experts offer these safety tips

Halloween is still a go, despite the coronavirus pandemic. But public health officials have urged Omahans to be smart about how they celebrate.

Parents looking to celebrate with their little ghouls and goblins should keep extra safety measures in mind this year, according to experts at the Nebraska Regional Poison Center.

When looking for ways to celebrate Halloween, consider outdoor events and try to avoid crowds. Practice social distancing and mask-wearing even when outside.

At pumpkin patches and apple orchards, be sure to use hand sanitizer before and after the trip.

For those going the traditional route with trick-or-treating, stick with small groups, bring plenty of hand sanitizer and limit interactions with people handing out candy.

For those who are handing out candy, consider handing out individual treat bags rather than having children reach into a bowl to grab candy. But don't prepare or hand out candy to trick-or-treaters if you're sick.