Charles Drew to cut ribbon on teen, young adult health center in Benson

Charles Drew Health Center will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday for its first health center dedicated to teens and young adults.
The CDHC Teen and Young Adult Health Center, which opened in mid-January, is on the corner of 60th and Maple Streets in the Benson neighborhood. While open to the general public, it's designed to be a comfortable place for teens and young adults to get the care they need, said Kenny McMorris, Charles Drew's CEO.
"In order to start and maintain a healthy quality of life," McMorris said, "it really starts with this age group."
While the center is the first dedicated teen and young adult clinic for Charles Drew, the health center already operates four school-based health centers. OneWorld Community Health Center, a sister organization, has two teen and young adult clinics.
The center, which is in a former thrift store, retains the structure's brick walls and features murals that reflect the neighborhood's artistic side. It includes six exam rooms, a mother's room, classroom space and two behavioral health offices.
The classroom space provides room for lessons on healthy relationships, career goals and life planning as well as for group mental and behavioral health therapy. The center is staffed by specially trained health care providers and support personnel.
McMorris said the health center also is meant to serve the community. Close to schools and residential areas and community centers, it's in the 68104 ZIP code, one of the most densely populated in the state but also one with the least access to health care. The aim also is to work with Benson community groups.
"We really want to be braided into the community," McMorris said.
Among those slated to speak at the ceremony Wednesday are U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer and U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, both R-Neb., Omaha City Council President Pete Festersen and Chris Rodgers, president of the Douglas County Board of Health and chairman of Charles Drew's board of directors.
Julie Anderson is a medical reporter for The World-Herald. She covers health care and health care trends and developments, including hospitals, research and treatments.
