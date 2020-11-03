 Skip to main content
CHI Health adjusts visitor policy in face of high COVID-19 counts
CHI bergan.JPG (copy) (copy)

CHI Health hospitals, including Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy, above, is changing visitor restrictions in the face of increasing cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska. 

CHI Health will tighten restrictions on visitors beginning Wednesday in response to the area's rising number of COVID-19.

Previously, the health system was allowing hospitalized patients one healthy adult visitor at a time. Now, the system will allow one healthy adult support person a day.

A support person is someone designated by the patient to help with his or her care. Social visiting will not be allowed. The rule applies to all hospitalized patients regardless of their illness or disease.

Those designated as a support person will be screened for COVID-19 before entry. They also will be required to wear a mask over their mouths and noses during the entire visit, including while in patient rooms. Other protective equipment may be required in some circumstances.

Nebraska had second straight record week for coronavirus deaths

In addition, visiting hours for designated support people will be limited to 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. for all hospitalized patients except for maternity, pediatrics, end-of-life and some other special cases identified by staff.

Emergency departments, surgery and procedure areas, outpatient diagnostic settings and clinics will continue to allow one healthy adult support person during regular business hours.

Additional information regarding visitation restrictions can be found at www.chihealth.com

UNMC pandemic expert fears dramatic increase in Nebraska's COVID-19 deaths

julie.anderson@owh.com, 402-444-1066,

twitter.com/julieanderson41

Julie Anderson is a medical reporter for The World-Herald. She covers health care and health care trends and developments, including hospitals, research and treatments. Follow her on Twitter @JulieAnderson41. Phone: 402-444-1066.

