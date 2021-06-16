CHI Health CEO to leave Omaha for Tulsa; interim leader to take over Friday

“They’ve done well, like CHI Health has done,” he said. “They’re ready to begin the pivot toward whatever the next era of health care delivery is going to be. The more I talked to them, the more I found out, the more I thought, ‘You know, I think this is where I’m called to finish my career.’”

Robertson said another move “near and dear” to his heart during his time in Omaha were the health system’s efforts to deliver high-quality care while making it more affordable for patients.

CHI sought contracts that revolved around value-based principles, in which doctors, hospitals and other health care providers were paid for improving patients’ health. In 2018, the health system signed with MDsave, an online marketplace geared toward people without insurance or with high-deductible plans that allows patients to buy vouchers for medical procedures like they do flights and lodging. Robertson said CHI is moving to expand the number of services available at rates lower than those contracted with insurers.

As for the pandemic, Robertson called it both the biggest challenge of his tenure as well as the biggest blessing because of the way the health system’s caregivers stepped up to serve the community. “You look back now, and I just feel incredibly grateful to be associated with the caregivers that are CHI Health,” he said.