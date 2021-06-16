CHI Health CEO to leave Omaha for Tulsa; interim leader to take over Friday

After seven years at the helm of CHI Health, Dr. Cliff Robertson will step down Thursday to lead a Catholic health system in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Robertson was named CHI Health’s CEO in 2013, just after the organization was formed through the integration of the Alegent Creighton Health and CHI Nebraska health systems.
During his time in Omaha, Robertson navigated a clash with Blue Cross Blue Shield and steered the health system through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Robertson, 58, said one of the things he’s most proud of during his time in Omaha is the relationship the health system forged with Creighton University. It was established a little more than a year before he arrived and eventually led to moving and expanding Creighton’s academic medical center.
“To me, that relationship is strong and incredibly well-aligned,” he said. “They are our best partner, and I think they would consider us their best partner.”
Jeanette Wojtalewicz, who currently serves as CHI Health’s chief financial officer, will step in Friday as interim CEO.
CHI Health is the Midwest division of CommonSpirit Health, the nation’s largest Catholic and second-largest nonprofit health system. The division includes 14 hospitals in Nebraska and Iowa and, as of Jan. 1, 17 in North Dakota and Minnesota.
A national search for a permanent CEO already has begun. But Wojtalewicz, who has been with CHI Health and its predecessor for 21 years, said the interim post will not be a caretaker role. She and Robertson have worked together for years — first through their national organization — and the health system has a number of projects with which it plans to move ahead immediately.
“The fact that Cliff and I have worked together for so long, it’s just a continuation of the work that we’ve got going,” she said.
The health system is looking at its virtual services, which continue to grow, and trying to determine how to be more accessible, whether that involves changes to virtual services, locations of care or something else.
Coming out of the pandemic, she said, the health system, like others, faces challenges with nursing shortages and will be working to stabilize its workforce.
But Wojtalewicz said part of her role will be listening. “We know what we know from our past and all of our years of experience,” she said. “But what do we need to do differently as we come off a really unprecedented time.”
Robertson, a native Texan, will take over as president and CEO of St. Francis Health System in Tulsa on July 1. Like CHI, it is a Catholic health system. Smaller in terms of facilities than CHI, its $2 billion in patient revenue is about the same as CHI’s. St. Francis includes psychiatric and children’s hospitals, a large medical group and a health plan.
“They’ve done well, like CHI Health has done,” he said. “They’re ready to begin the pivot toward whatever the next era of health care delivery is going to be. The more I talked to them, the more I found out, the more I thought, ‘You know, I think this is where I’m called to finish my career.’”
Robertson said another move “near and dear” to his heart during his time in Omaha were the health system’s efforts to deliver high-quality care while making it more affordable for patients.
CHI sought contracts that revolved around value-based principles, in which doctors, hospitals and other health care providers were paid for improving patients’ health. In 2018, the health system signed with MDsave, an online marketplace geared toward people without insurance or with high-deductible plans that allows patients to buy vouchers for medical procedures like they do flights and lodging. Robertson said CHI is moving to expand the number of services available at rates lower than those contracted with insurers.
As for the pandemic, Robertson called it both the biggest challenge of his tenure as well as the biggest blessing because of the way the health system’s caregivers stepped up to serve the community. “You look back now, and I just feel incredibly grateful to be associated with the caregivers that are CHI Health,” he said.
Wojtalewicz was one of them. During last fall’s surge, Robertson said, he asked administrators to support front-line caregivers. Wojtalewicz, who has lived in Nebraska most of her life, got basic life-support certification and worked as a sitter on overnight shifts, observing patients — typically with dementia, some who were positive for COVID-19 — who couldn’t be left alone because of their risk for falling.
Said Wojtalewicz, “It was a very humbling experience and it really helped me see the amazing clinical staff we have ... firsthand.”
julie.anderson@owh.com, 402-444-1066, twitter.com/julieanderson41