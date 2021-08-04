CHI offers free COVID vaccine information line

With cases of COVID-19 increasing and school fast approaching, CHI Health has launched a free vaccine information line to allow callers to ask licensed primary care providers about their vaccine questions.

Darcy Jones, a physician assistant and medical site leader for CHI’s Quick Care Clinics in Hy-Vee stores, said she and others recognized earlier this summer when the health system was piloting offering shots in clinics how much patients appreciated being able to talk to a health care provider about their questions.

The pilot project was conducted in conjunction with the Douglas County Health Department.

Even with all of the information available through health departments and the media, she said, many just wanted to ask one-on-one questions of a local provider about the issues that apply specifically to them.

The help line, she said, is a way to make sure residents have free access to a provider who can address those questions.

“Honestly, it’s just that they want to talk to somebody they know and they trust,” Jones said.