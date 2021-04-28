Children's, Douglas County partner on COVID vaccine clinic at NorthStar

Children's Hospital & Medical Center is partnering with the Douglas County Health Department to hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Saturday at the NorthStar Foundation near 49th and Ames Avenues.
Dr. Sharon Stoolman, a pediatric hospital physician with Children's, said the health system is particularly encouraging teens 16 and older and their family members to sign up and get vaccinated. Walk-ins also will be welcome, and residents don't have to have children to participate.
While teens and young adults may question their need to get vaccinated given they are young and healthy, Stoolman said, some healthy people have become very ill with COVID. At this point, there's no good way to predict how individuals will respond to the virus or whether they could face lingering symptoms.
Getting the vaccine now will allow teens to begin to participate in some of their usual activities this summer with less worry that they could contract the illness and bring it home to family members, Stoolman said. For college students, vaccination now will help alleviate any worries of late-summer scrambling should their colleges require vaccination this fall, as some have begun to do.
Offering vaccines at the NorthStar location also is aimed at ensuring equity in vaccine distribution, she said. The site is a familiar location in North Omaha and is situated on a bus line.
Stoolman said she heard from several parents during a recent visit to the site that they aren't early adopters of vaccines. But for those who have been waiting to see how vaccination played out, she said, there is now six months' worth of evidence that the vaccines not only are safe but also effective. Vaccinated people also can participate in a growing list of activities.
Stoolman said she and others will be at NorthStar from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday to answer questions about vaccination. Douglas County health officials also will be on hand during that time to help people register for the shots.
Saturday's clinic is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Second doses will be administered during the same slot on May 22.
To register, sign up through the Douglas County registration system at https://www.totalwellnesshealth.com/gravity-landing/douglas-county-covid-vaccinations/
The clinic will offer the Pfizer vaccine, which is the only one approved for people ages 16 and older. Teens 16 to 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who can provide consent.
