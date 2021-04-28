Children's, Douglas County partner on COVID vaccine clinic at NorthStar

Children's Hospital & Medical Center is partnering with the Douglas County Health Department to hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Saturday at the NorthStar Foundation near 49th and Ames Avenues.

Dr. Sharon Stoolman, a pediatric hospital physician with Children's, said the health system is particularly encouraging teens 16 and older and their family members to sign up and get vaccinated. Walk-ins also will be welcome, and residents don't have to have children to participate.

While teens and young adults may question their need to get vaccinated given they are young and healthy, Stoolman said, some healthy people have become very ill with COVID. At this point, there's no good way to predict how individuals will respond to the virus or whether they could face lingering symptoms.

Getting the vaccine now will allow teens to begin to participate in some of their usual activities this summer with less worry that they could contract the illness and bring it home to family members, Stoolman said. For college students, vaccination now will help alleviate any worries of late-summer scrambling should their colleges require vaccination this fall, as some have begun to do.