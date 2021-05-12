Children's Hospital in Omaha to welcome new facility dog

Facility dogs are full-time employees. At the hospital, the dogs motivate patients to get out of bed after surgery or treatment and comfort kids when they're scared or sad. The dogs also can model proper patient behavior, such as how to sit still during an MRI or how to offer up an arm for an IV.

The dogs go home with their handlers at night and have time off when their handlers do.

Seeing a dog in a hospital, Patterson said, leads to instant smiles and "pick me ups."

The dogs help to make the hospital feel a little less scary and a little more comfortable, he said.

"It's a very worthwhile program," Patterson said. "For children, it brings a little bit of home to the hospital. ... It's the best of both worlds — making people smile and helping them through their most difficult moments."

