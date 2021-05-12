Children's Hospital in Omaha to welcome new facility dog

Children's Hospital & Medical Center in Omaha will welcome another four-legged staff member this month.
The new dog will replace Sven, the hospital's original canine employee, who retired last spring. It will join Sansa, a 4-year-old goldendoodle, who also works as a facility dog at the hospital.
The dog starts her full-time job at Children's on Monday, said Terry Patterson, the hospital's director of family resources.
Until then, Children's has been dropping hints on social media about the dog's name and breed. On Tuesday, the hospital shared a photo of Sansa next to a sign that gave the definition of a sister as "a lifelong best friend."
Like Sven and Sansa, the new dog comes from Canine Assistants, a Georgia-based nonprofit that trains and places service dogs. The dog will be paid for through donations as well as budgeted funds, Patterson said.
The dog will be partnered with Kylie Keller, a child life specialist.
Children's first started its facility dog program in November 2016 with Sven's arrival. Sansa joined the staff in November 2018.
Facility dogs are full-time employees. At the hospital, the dogs motivate patients to get out of bed after surgery or treatment and comfort kids when they're scared or sad. The dogs also can model proper patient behavior, such as how to sit still during an MRI or how to offer up an arm for an IV.
The dogs go home with their handlers at night and have time off when their handlers do.
Seeing a dog in a hospital, Patterson said, leads to instant smiles and "pick me ups."
The dogs help to make the hospital feel a little less scary and a little more comfortable, he said.
"It's a very worthwhile program," Patterson said. "For children, it brings a little bit of home to the hospital. ... It's the best of both worlds — making people smile and helping them through their most difficult moments."
