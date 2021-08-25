Children's Hospital in Omaha unveils $410 million upgrade

Chacón said the hospital has recruited more than 40 new physicians per year over the past two years. The hospital has rebuilt its neurosurgery and neurology programs. Maloney said Children's also has added pediatric experts in dermatology, gynecology and oncology.

Among the Hubbard Center's physical features is a new neonatal intensive care unit. For the past 21 years, the NICU has been located across the street in Methodist Hospital's north tower and connected by an overhead walkway.

"We kind of feel like we're coming back within the family," said Donnetta Perkins, director of the NICU and the fetal care center. A registered nurse who has worked at the hospital for 41 years, Perkins said she couldn't retire until the NICU got into its new space.

The NICU, which includes two rooms for twins, has its own operating room. On the same floor is a fetal care center for mothers carrying high-risk babies.

Dr. Nicole Birge, the NICU's medical director, said doctors can do scheduled cesarean sections if necessary and take newborns directly to an operating room.