Children's Hospital in Omaha unveils $410 million upgrade

The grand opening of Children's Hospital & Medical Center's new Hubbard Center for Children likely wasn't of the size or scale that hospital officials envisioned when they broke ground in December 2016.
The shortened list of in-person participants at Wednesday's event included Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert. They wore masks and followed social distancing rules. Others watched online.
But officials stressed that the end result is what's important: more space and more state-of-the-art equipment and amenities to care for more of the region's children and their families.
"This is a major milestone for us to improve children’s health and be the best place to serve the children of our region," said Chanda Chacón, Children's president and CEO.
The nine-story Hubbard Center nearly doubles Children's physical capacity, creating space not only for more beds but also for new and expanded programs and services. The $410 million project also included the renovation of some existing space.
Patients will begin to move in Sunday. At that point, the hospital at 82nd Street and West Dodge Road will have a capacity of 225 licensed beds, up from 145. Some space won't open until later, including a new hematology/oncology unit.
Dr. Christopher Maloney, Children's chief medical officer, said the capacity to care for more kids is his favorite feature. In 2017, the hospital sent about 120 children it couldn't care for on to other hospitals — some in other states.
Chacón said the hospital has recruited more than 40 new physicians per year over the past two years. The hospital has rebuilt its neurosurgery and neurology programs. Maloney said Children's also has added pediatric experts in dermatology, gynecology and oncology.
Among the Hubbard Center's physical features is a new neonatal intensive care unit. For the past 21 years, the NICU has been located across the street in Methodist Hospital's north tower and connected by an overhead walkway.
"We kind of feel like we're coming back within the family," said Donnetta Perkins, director of the NICU and the fetal care center. A registered nurse who has worked at the hospital for 41 years, Perkins said she couldn't retire until the NICU got into its new space.
The NICU, which includes two rooms for twins, has its own operating room. On the same floor is a fetal care center for mothers carrying high-risk babies.
Dr. Nicole Birge, the NICU's medical director, said doctors can do scheduled cesarean sections if necessary and take newborns directly to an operating room.
The center's second floor is home to a new cardiac care unit where young heart patients can stay during the entire course of their care rather than being relocated to different units before and after surgery. The floor includes a gym where kids can start cardiac rehabilitation early in their care and still be close to nurses in case of problems.
"If they need the newborn ICU," Maloney said, "we bring the experts to the patient."
Because reducing transitions in care can improve outcomes, he said, he anticipates reduced lengths of stay for kids in that unit as well as lower costs.
The center includes seven new operating rooms, adding to seven existing operating suites. Barb Schwarz, an operating room nurse who has been at Children's for 43 years, said the area includes an intraoperative MRI that allows staff to do scans to make sure, for instance, that they have removed all of a brain tumor during an operation, rather than later.
Additions also include a new helipad and a new cafeteria, which fronts West Dodge Road. With four times the kitchen space and twice the dining room, officials said, the new cafeteria is meant to care for families and staff alike. Still to open are a new and expanded pediatric intensive care unit and expanded emergency department.
Children's main lobby will remain the main access point to the hospital, said Beth Greiner, executive director of Children's Hospital & Medical Center Foundation. But it will be under construction for the next year. Additions will include a pharmacy and an information kiosk where families can stop for educational materials.
In about a month, the hospital also will add 10 suites that family members can check into to rest. The suites will include a kitchen, TV room and laundry.
Also to come is a solarium with an event space for up to 250 people, offering space for a healing arts program. It will connect to an outdoor garden with a water feature.
The Hubbard Center is named in honor of the late Dr. Theodore F. and Claire M. Hubbard, longtime Omaha residents and philanthropists. Attending remotely were Ted Hubbard Jr. and his wife, Colleen.
