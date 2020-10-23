Children's Hospital in Omaha unveils online COVID-19 information hub

Children's Hospital & Medical Center in Omaha has unveiled a new COVID-19 information hub to help parents during the pandemic.

The COVID-19 Resource Center for Families is a partnership between the hospital and Kohl's Cares. It offers a one-stop shop for information on the coronavirus pandemic and how the disease impacts children.

"Information about this new virus is constantly evolving, with false science and full-blown myths about COVID-19 rampant online. Parents need fact-based information to help them prevent the spread of illness and safeguard their children's physical and emotional health," Melissa St. Germain, vice president and medical director of Children's Physicians and Children's Urgent Care, said in a statement.

Resources on the website, ChildrensOmaha.org/COVID, include a symptom checker, mental health resources and information on testing and multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children.

Hospital pediatricians will share their expertise through short videos, podcasts and articles. Users also can find resources from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics.

