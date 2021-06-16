College World Series opening weekend to feature COVID vaccine clinic

Baseball fans who haven't yet tracked down a COVID-19 vaccine are in luck: The Douglas County Health Department will host a clinic throughout opening weekend of the College World Series.

Doses of the Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be available at a clinic in the parking lot on 10th Street, north of the CHI Health Center, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, said Phil Rooney, spokesman for the Health Department.

No appointment is necessary to take advantage of the walk-up clinic, Rooney said. People ages 12 and older are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine — children ages 12 to 18 need to be accompanied by a parent or an adult guardian.

After their shots, people will need to stick around for a 15-minute observation period, Rooney said.

The Health Department is working on a flyer with information on how to get a second dose for locals who get the Pfizer vaccine at the CWS clinic, according to Rooney.

Saturday and Sunday are the only two confirmed vaccine clinic dates at the tournament. The Health Department is hoping to capitalize on the overlap of the CWS and U.S. Olympic Swim Trials, Rooney said.