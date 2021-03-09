Columbus man runs in 52 Nebraska towns in one year

Canceled road races didn't hurt Ray Schlegel's running routine one bit.

Instead of running in organized races, Schlegel found a new running challenge. The 64-year-old ran in 52 Nebraska towns over the course of the year.

Schlegel, who lives in Columbus, Nebraska, had the idea to run in one Nebraska city for every week of the year. He pulled out a map and noticed that about 30 towns were within 30 miles of Columbus, making it easy to drive out, run and drive home, all in a day.

Schlegel's first run was in Clarks, Nebraska, about a 33-minute drive from Columbus. His final run was in Morse Bluff, Nebraska, about 40 minutes east of Columbus.

"I'm glad I did it," he said. "It was a really good adventure."

The project took a little bit of planning, Schlegel said. He stuck close to Columbus for most of his runs. But he tackled a few cities on his way to visit two of his children who live in Lincoln. His other two children live in Columbus, and if their kids' sporting events took them to an out-of-town tournament, Schlegel would tag along to log a run.

Schlegel's main rule for the project: A run had to be at least 3 miles to count. On most runs, however, he logged around 6 miles.