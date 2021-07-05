Convergent combines two procedures against hard-to-treat heart irregularity

When Nate Ostrand started feeling lousy in the fall of 2015, he dropped into an Omaha urgent care clinic.
The Millard North football players he was helping to coach on a volunteer basis were in the middle of a playoff run, and he didn’t want to expose them to a bug.
But his visit turned up something more serious than a common cold. “They checked my heart rate, and they’re like, ‘You need to go to the ER,’ ” Ostrand recalled.
His heart was beating out of rhythm, a condition called atrial fibrillation. Doctors shocked it back in rhythm and put him on medications.
But Ostrand, now 39, proved hard to treat. He was shocked several more times, and then in 2019, he underwent a procedure called catheter ablation that uses cold to create scar tissue inside the heart. The aim was to disrupt the chaotic electrical signals causing his irregular rhythm.
But that, too, failed. Last fall, he underwent a two-part combination treatment known as Convergent that involves creating scar tissue both inside and outside the heart. Not only has his heart stayed in rhythm, but he also has been able to stop taking a couple of medications, including blood thinners.
“It’s been holding ever since,” Ostrand said. “And I’ve been very thankful and grateful for it.”
Dr. Matthew Latacha, an electrophysiologist with Methodist Physicians Clinic, said traditional ablation like Ostrand’s first procedure works in up to 80% of patients with intermittent atrial fibrillation, or AFib. But it has proved only 50% successful at best in the more persistent type of AFib from which Ostrand suffered.
The incidence of AFib is on the rise. According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, he said, 2% of adults younger than 65 and 9% of those older than 65 have the condition. In the United States, that translates to between 3 million and 6 million people, a number projected to increase to 12 million by 2030.
Of those with the condition, an estimated 45%, like Ostrand, have what’s known as long-standing, persistent AFib. At best, AFib causes fatigue, shortness of breath and heart palpitations. At worst, it can lead to stroke or heart failure.
Latacha said physicians have been performing the combined treatment for a decade or more. But the Food and Drug Administration recently approved a device for use in a less invasive version of the procedure. A clinical trial of 153 patients, published in an American Heart Association journal in December, indicated that about two-thirds of those who had the Convergent procedure were in normal rhythm a year later compared with half of those who had just the catheter ablation. The combination was two times more effective than the catheter ablation alone.
Latacha said a better measure of the procedure’s success was another outcome indicating that 74% of Convergent patients had a 90% decrease in AFib at 18 months.
That’s significant, he said, because the trial included a substantial proportion of patients, about 42%, with long-standing AFib. The patients had been diagnosed with the condition an average of 4½ years before and been shocked back into rhythm two to three times during the preceding year, or about once every three to four months. They had failed an average of 1½ medications.
“If someone’s been in AFib for four years, and all of a sudden you cut it by 90%,” he said, “I’d call that a success.”
Latacha said heart specialists had been trying to find ways to ablate more tissue. The aim is to create enough scarring to disrupt electrical misfires without damaging the heart or surrounding structures.
While he can reach the inside of the heart with catheter ablation, which involves threading a tool up through a vein, he generally can’t reach the top back chamber on the outside of the organ. That’s another area where misfires can occur, and treating it can improve success rates for people with long-standing AFib.
Getting to that area, however, traditionally has required opening the chest, a procedure most patients prefer to avoid. Dr. HelenMari Merritt-Genore, a cardiothoracic surgeon with Methodist Physicians Clinic, said that step usually is done only if a patient needs some other open-chest procedure.
The Convergent procedure allows doctors to combine the two procedures in a less-invasive way.
Merritt-Genore compared it to painting: Latacha’s catheter works like a watercolor brush, allowing him to lay down smaller ablation lines inside the heart. Her tool, with a working end that looks like a handheld glass cutter, functions more like a roller brush. And instead of opening the chest, she can insert it through a 2-inch incision and use a camera to see the back of the heart.
“It’s kind of the best of both worlds,” Latacha said.
Locally, the Nebraska Medical Center also has the equipment and is performing the procedure.
At Methodist, the team typically does the broad-brush surgical procedure first, followed six weeks later by the catheter ablation.
Ostrand, a real estate agent, said he didn’t realize how bad he felt before the procedure until his heart was back in rhythm and stayed there. Before the procedure, he was always waiting and fearing going out of rhythm again.
A former college athlete, he likes to stay fit, riding his bike and doing P90X workouts.
“I haven’t felt better,” he said. “It’s crazy realizing this is the way you’re supposed to feel. You’re so used to feeling bad or out of breath, or I would get tired for no reason. I’m just like, ‘Well, I’m getting older. This is the way it’s supposed to be.’ Well, no, it’s because my heart was beating out of rhythm.”
