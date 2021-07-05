Convergent combines two procedures against hard-to-treat heart irregularity

The Convergent procedure allows doctors to combine the two procedures in a less-invasive way.

Merritt-Genore compared it to painting: Latacha’s catheter works like a watercolor brush, allowing him to lay down smaller ablation lines inside the heart. Her tool, with a working end that looks like a handheld glass cutter, functions more like a roller brush. And instead of opening the chest, she can insert it through a 2-inch incision and use a camera to see the back of the heart.

“It’s kind of the best of both worlds,” Latacha said.

Locally, the Nebraska Medical Center also has the equipment and is performing the procedure.

At Methodist, the team typically does the broad-brush surgical procedure first, followed six weeks later by the catheter ablation.

Ostrand, a real estate agent, said he didn’t realize how bad he felt before the procedure until his heart was back in rhythm and stayed there. Before the procedure, he was always waiting and fearing going out of rhythm again.

A former college athlete, he likes to stay fit, riding his bike and doing P90X workouts.