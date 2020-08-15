Coronavirus cases reported in three metro area school districts

A teacher at Westmont Elementary School in the Springfield-Platteview Community Schools has tested positive for COVID-19, just days before the start of the school year.
Nichole Baugh, the district’s spokeswoman, said Saturday that five other teachers at the same school have been instructed to self-isolate after coming into contact with that teacher during a socially distanced lunch at the school.
Substitute teachers will fill the teachers’ positions until they can return, Baugh said, and school remains scheduled to begin as planned Tuesday. None of the six teachers will return until at least Aug. 26.
Families were informed of the positive test Thursday, Baugh said, the same day the district was made aware.
The five teachers are being asked to self-isolate out of an “abundance of caution,” she said.
Extensive COVID-19 response plans put into place this summer cover the district’s response to this situation and others, Baugh said.
Jenni Benson, president of the Nebraska State Education Association, said the union appreciates the Springfield-Platteview school district’s work to protect teachers and students but is concerned generally about the safety of Sarpy County schools. The county is densely populated and has no mask mandate, she said, so it will be difficult for schools in the county to safely return at full capacity.
Springfield-Platteview schools are reopening at full capacity. Plastic barriers have been installed around some school desks, and masks will be required of students in most situations, including on buses, while moving around school buildings and when social distancing is not possible.
New cases of COVID-19 were also reported Saturday by the Papillion La Vista Community Schools and the Ralston Public Schools.
Papillion La Vista
- Parkview Heights Elementary families were informed in an email that a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus. Anyone who had direct contact with the staff member has been contacted.
- A presumed case was also reported to Portal Elementary families. Officials said a sixth grade student received a clinical diagnosis and is presumed positive for COVID-19.
Ralston
- Ralston High School reported Saturday that two students, one junior and one senior, tested positive for COVID-19. The district communicated with families considered to have close contact with the students, Principal Jesse Tvrdy said in a letter to Ralston High families.
- The district also told Mockingbird Elementary families that a fifth grader has tested positive.
