Coronavirus cases reported in three metro area school districts

A teacher at Westmont Elementary School in the Springfield-Platteview Community Schools has tested positive for COVID-19, just days before the start of the school year.

Nichole Baugh, the district’s spokeswoman, said Saturday that five other teachers at the same school have been instructed to self-isolate after coming into contact with that teacher during a socially distanced lunch at the school.

Substitute teachers will fill the teachers’ positions until they can return, Baugh said, and school remains scheduled to begin as planned Tuesday. None of the six teachers will return until at least Aug. 26.

Families were informed of the positive test Thursday, Baugh said, the same day the district was made aware.

The five teachers are being asked to self-isolate out of an “abundance of caution,” she said.

Extensive COVID-19 response plans put into place this summer cover the district’s response to this situation and others, Baugh said.