Corporate Cup cause 'touches the heart' of Omaha man

Dave Smith is an all-or-nothing kind of guy.

When the Omaha man was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes in March 2017, he knew a full overhaul was in store.

Out went the pop and sweet tea. In came a new walking regimen.

Eventually, he dropped 50 pounds and decided to tackle his first 5K.

Smith, now 60, worked his way up to longer distances.

Next Sunday morning, April 10, he’ll once again join thousands of walkers and runners at the Corporate Cup.

The race is the American Lung Association’s signature fundraising event. And the cause is near and dear to Smith.

His father died from lung cancer when Smith was 28. Later, his sister overcame bouts with throat and lung cancer.

Participating in the event “really touches the heart,” Smith said. “I get a little emotional.”

The Corporate Cup, a family-friendly event offering a 5K and a 10K, is back in the spring for the second year in a row.

It’s expected to draw more than 3,000 participants to a course that starts in Aksarben Village and takes runners through Elmwood Park and the University of Nebraska at Omaha campus.

Organizers hope to raise $300,000 at the event, which is in its 41st year. Money comes from registration fees, corporate sponsorships and donations.

Last year’s event brought in $200,000.

Money raised goes toward education, research and advocacy. The majority of the money raised will go toward programs and services in Nebraska.

Smith has tackled the event three times before.

After his diabetes diagnosis, Smith took up walking. He worked his way up to 5 miles a day before transitioning to running.

While he still manages diabetes and a handful of other health issues, Smith ran his first 5K. He went on to run half and full marathons.

Smith said he enjoys being active, especially when it benefits causes he cares about.

“As long as I can go out there and get the word out, even with the things that I battle, I hope that someone or others will pick up on it. That’s my main goal,” Smith said.

The cost to sign up is $35. Online registration closes Wednesday. Race-day registration is not available.

