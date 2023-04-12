Participating in the Corporate Cup, the American Lung Association’s signature fundraising event, is partly personal for Carol Lackner.

She was 23 when she lost her mother, who was 53, to lung cancer six months after it was discovered.

“It is just a horrible disease,” said Carol Lackner, a New York native whose family has settled in Omaha. “It really is horrible.”

But she and her husband, Dr. Rudy Lackner, professor of surgery and chief of the thoracic surgery section at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, also have made the event a team sport.

Over the years, they have recruited their four children, their friends, significant others and in-laws — as well as Rudy Lackner’s colleagues at UNMC and hospital partner Nebraska Medicine — to join thousands of runners and walkers for the event, which will make its 42nd annual run Sunday. Rudy Lackner is the immediate past chairman of the Lung Association’s local board and a member of its Upper Midwest board.

“It’s always a pretty big group,” said Carol Lackner, estimating that the team typically totals 40 to 50 people.

The Corporate Cup, which includes a timed 5K and a 10K, is expected to draw more than 3,000 participants to a course that starts in Aksarben Village and takes runners through Elmwood Park and the University of Nebraska at Omaha campus. Start time is 8 a.m. Participants also can participate in untimed 5K, 1-mile or kids’ runs.

Last year, the event raised nearly $280,000. Organizers’ goal this year is $327,000. Money comes from registration fees, corporate sponsorships and donations. Participants can sign up at OmahaCorporateCup.org until midnight Friday. They can also register the day of the event at the American Lung Association table in the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska parking lot in Aksarben Village.

The funds raised go toward education, research and advocacy. The majority of the money raised will go toward programs and services in Nebraska.

Carol Lackner said the Lung Association initially focused on lung cancer, but the group in recent years has broadened its efforts to include advocating for clean air and healthy living.

“It’s not just about lung cancer,” she said. “It’s about lung health now.”

But Carol Lackner also noted that clinicians and researchers have come far in treating lung cancer, a condition that affects nonsmokers, as well as people who smoked. Low-dose CT scans are used to look for early cancers. Treatments include new drugs and therapies that trigger the immune system to target cancers.

Still, she wouldn’t mind seeing more.

“I’m still hopeful of the fact that maybe at some point there will be a legitimate cure,” she said.

