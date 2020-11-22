COVID-19 deaths aren't just numbers. An Omaha family moves on without their 'glue'

Recognizing that there are people — and families — behind the COVID deaths has been challenging. As the pandemic has surged this fall, the fight has focused on slowing the spread of the virus and keeping it from killing people.

Dr. Mark Rupp, chief of the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s infectious diseases division, said last week that people have become numbed by the numbers.

“Each and every one of these are human lives,” he said. “Human beings, mothers and fathers and brothers and sisters, people who contribute to society, who are loved and are going to be missed.”

Troia, who marked her 43rd birthday the day her father died, said he will be missed by many. Troia golfed with him every Saturday for years before she moved to Dallas and married. While he was still working for the Associated Press and she was in college, the two would meet at Westroads Mall for lunch. He’d buy — she was a broke college student — and share a story or some advice. After he retired in 2005, he’d call and invite her to stop by and taste his latest recipe.

“You know how there’s always a glue in the family?” she said. “He’s our glue. So now we have to just try extra hard to be sticky.”