COVID-19 positivity test rate increases to 11.1% in Douglas County

Six deaths were reported Friday in Douglas County, as the Omaha metro and state see an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Though hospitalizations in Douglas County decreased between June 26 and July 17, during the last two weeks of July, the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 increased by 40. The number of new cases reported in that two-week period was 1,599, according to data from the Douglas County Health Department.

On Sunday, there were 94 hospitalized patients diagnosed with COVID-19 and 31 additional patients waiting for test results.

The total number of new cases for the week ending Saturday was 955 compared to 910 for the previous week. The positivity test rate was 11.1% for the week compared to 9.4% for the previous week.

Douglas County health officials also reported the deaths of three men and three women on Friday, bringing the number of COVID-19-related deaths in the county to 134.

Hospitalizations jumped to 150 statewide as of Thursday after sitting at 103 as recently as last Saturday.