COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Papillion postpones Monday appointments

One of the Omaha metro area's COVID-19 vaccination clinics has rescheduled its Monday appointments to Thursday, health officials say.

Appointments scheduled for Monday at the Sarpy/Cass County Immunization Clinic at Midlands Hospital in Papillion have been moved to the same time slot on Thursday, according to CHI Health.

The change is the result of nationwide shipping delays caused by severe winter weather. Anyone unable to make the new time and date is asked to call 402-593-3678 or visit their original web link.

CHI's other COVID-19 clinic, at Immanuel Medical Center, will proceed as scheduled Monday.

-- Nancy Gaarder

