COVID case numbers still low in Nebraska; Douglas County reports first Delta variant case

The number of new cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska continued to drop last week, with the state again recording one of the nation's lowest case rates.

Meanwhile, the state continued its slow march toward the national goal of having 70% of adults who have had at least one shot by July 4.

The state recorded 168 new cases of COVID-19 for the week ending Friday, down from 234 the week before, according to a World-Herald analysis of federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. That marked the eighth straight week of decreasing case counts, during which weekly cases have declined by 93%. And weekly cases were down 99% from the 16,740 cases Nebraska recorded the week of Nov. 20 during its pandemic peak.

Nebraska also continued to have one of the lowest rates of new cases, with a rate that's less than half the U.S. case rate. Only South Dakota, Vermont and Connecticut had lower rates than Nebraska in the last week.

However, Douglas County health officials announced Monday that they had recorded the first local case of the more contagious Delta variant in a woman in her 40s. Thirty-one previous cases of the variant, which originated in India, have been reported in the state.