COVID cases and hospitalizations decrease in Nebraska

Nebraska saw its coronavirus-related cases and hospitalizations decrease last week, providing a bit of a break in what had been a long upward trend.

The state tallied 5,435 cases in the week ending Friday, down from 7,052 the prior week, according to a World-Herald analysis of federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

While about half of states saw decreases, Nebraska's was among the highest by percentage. But nationwide, cases continue to trend upward.

Nebraska hospitals, meanwhile, saw their first relief after a month of steadily rising numbers of COVID-19 patients. The count dropped from a peak of 633 on Dec. 13 to 579 by the end of last week. Hospitalizations remain about 50% above levels a month ago.

Some 35 deaths were reported last week, according to the CDC, bringing the state's pandemic total to 3,298. The state now has recorded 327,858 cases of COVID-19, according to the state's hospital capacity dashboard.

In Iowa, hospitalizations still are rising, hitting a peak for the year.