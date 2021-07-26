COVID cases climb for fifth straight week in Nebraska

Dr. Angela Hewlett, who directs the University of Nebraska Medical Center's COVID-19 infectious diseases service, said the 25 beds in the Nebraska Medical Center's main COVID-19 unit are now full. Hospital officials, she said, are considering opening additional beds.

At the end of June, the number of COVID patients in the hospital had dwindled to only three or four.

"This delta variant has really come in and taken hold, just like we're seeing in other places in the U.S. and the world," Hewlett said.

Health care workers across the state have dealt with surges before, including a spike last fall that saw almost 1,000 Nebraskans hospitalized in November. But that was before the rollout of the vaccines, which provide protection against hospitalization and death.

Health care workers are frustrated, Hewlett said, because they were hoping that enough people would get vaccinated that they wouldn't see another surge. The vast majority of the hospital's COVID patients now are unvaccinated and younger — previously healthy 20-, 30- and 40-year-olds — than those they saw during the previous waves.

The few who are vaccinated have suppressed immune systems, which can keep them from getting full protection from the vaccine.