COVID cases continue rising in Nebraska, other Northern states

Nebraska marked its third straight weekly increase in COVID-19 cases last week, making it part of a surge of cases occurring across Northern states as cooler weather sends people indoors.

The state recorded 6,137 new coronavirus cases in the week ending Friday, up from 5,202 the previous week, according to a World-Herald analysis of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

Nebraska's per capita rate of new cases now is almost double the U.S. rate and 14th-highest in the country.

Eight of the 10 states with the highest rates last week were in the North, with Minnesota leading the way. Vermont ranked 11th in per capita cases for the week. That state has had the second-lowest case rate among all states during the pandemic and also has the nation's highest vaccination rate. Also hard-hit are some Western states, including Colorado and New Mexico.

Meanwhile, states in the South, including Florida, Louisiana, Georgia, Mississippi and Alabama, that saw huge summer surges now have the nation's lowest per capita rates.

One difference between the two regions: Some states with higher vaccination rates, such as Vermont, aren't seeing hospitalization rates increase at much as the case rate.