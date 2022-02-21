COVID cases continue to plummet in Nebraska: 'We're in a safer spot'

Cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska remained in a free fall last week, dropping to their lowest levels in more than six months and giving the state one of the nation's lowest per-capita rates.

Nebraska reported 1,940 new COVID cases for the week ending Thursday, down from 4,868 the previous week and 10,435 the week before that, according to a World-Herald analysis of data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Nebraska's 81% drop in cases over the past two weeks is the steepest in the nation. In all, cases in Nebraska are down 94% from when the wave caused by the highly contagious omicron variant peaked a month ago.

Nebraska's per-capita case rate for last week was the second-lowest in the nation, trailing only Maryland. Overall, U.S. cases have dropped by two-thirds in the past two weeks and are at their lowest levels since early December.

But while the omicron wave is fast receding, experts stress that the pandemic remains far from over.

Dr. Mark Rupp, chief of the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s infectious diseases division, said Monday that he was hopeful in December that Nebraska's cases eventually would drop as quickly as they rose. That's what appears to be occurring.

"All of that is heartening, and it's really great to see it going down," he said.

But Rupp said a couple of cautions remain. Case counts are an underestimate of actual cases because not everyone who becomes ill gets tested and because some people now are using at-home test kits that aren't counted in official tallies.

Rupp said hospitalizations due to COVID-19 likewise are on their way down. But they remain at higher levels than health officials would like and are falling more slowly than case counts.

According to the state's dashboard, hospitalizations for COVID in Nebraska dropped to 387 on Sunday, down from a peak of 767 on Jan. 28. The number of COVID patients in Omaha-area hospitals similarly stood at 257 on Thursday, down from a peak of 452 on Jan. 24.

"We still have too (many) hospitalizations going on in the community, and frankly, we have too many documented cases for us to feel like we're in a safe spot," he said. "We're in a safer spot, but not a safe spot."

Rupp said he'd like to see case rates in the range of between 5 and 10 per 100,000 residents a day. Douglas County is at about 25 cases per 100,000 residents a day.

"We're probably at least twice as high as we'd like to be before we start to tell people, 'OK, we're out of the woods, at least for now.'"

In addition, test positivity rates in both Douglas County and the state as a whole remain higher than the 5% that Rupp would prefer.

Meanwhile, he said, Nebraskans need to be willing to put their masks back on if another variant comes along and cases start going up.

The nation still is seeing roughly 2,000 COVID-related deaths a day. At current rates, the nation soon could top 1 million deaths for the pandemic.

According to CDC figures, Nebraska last week added 68 deaths to its tally, bringing the number of confirmed and probable deaths from the virus to 3,883. The state has recorded 452,601 cases during the pandemic.

