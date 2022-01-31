COVID cases fall in Nebraska, but hospitals haven't yet seen any relief

Nebraska may have reached the peak of COVID-19 cases caused by the omicron variant, but the sharp decline in cases is not yet providing relief for the state's hospitals.
Even as cases fell statewide last week, the average number of Nebraskans hospitalized with COVID-19 during that time rose 7% from 693 to 739.
Jeremy Nordquist, president of the Nebraska Hospital Association, said Monday that hospital officials hope to talk about turning the corner on the pandemic in the weeks ahead.
"But we're certainly not there yet," he said during a briefing by Nebraska hospital leaders.
Last week's COVID-19 hospitalization numbers lagged only those recorded during the November 2020 surge. Hospitalizations typically lag infections by a week or two, meaning that more could be on the way.
Some relief for hospitals is expected to come with the opening of three skilled nursing sites that will provide places to send patients well enough to be discharged but not yet well enough to go home. The first of the facilities is slated to open Tuesday in Lincoln, followed by others in Omaha and Grand Island. The state is tapping federal COVID-19 relief dollars to provide up to 98 beds among the three locations.
Brett Richmond, president and CEO of Methodist Fremont Health, said he was wary of predicting what the coronavirus will do next.
"I think we're yet to see the impact of what we hope has been a peak in cases throughout the state," he said. "So we'll keep our fingers crossed. But we're prepared for those numbers to continue to go up from a hospital perspective over the next couple of weeks."
Richmond also noted that cases may have peaked in eastern Nebraska but may not have reached their apex in the central and western parts of the state.
Daily figures show that the omicron wave peaked in Nebraska on Jan. 19. It has peaked nationally, too, as all but 10 states saw declining numbers last week.
Cases were down 46% in Douglas County last week and 43% in Lancaster County. But cases were still rising in 13 Nebraska counties, most of them counties with low vaccination rates in the north-central, south-central and Sandhills regions.
Bill Calhoun, CEO of Kearney Regional Medical Center, said Monday's counts suggest that the hospital is no longer diverting patients as it was much of last week. Respiratory clinic patient volumes have also decreased. Both suggest a reduction in omicron cases.
But he and the other hospital officials said they continue to face the strain of caring for COVID-19 patients and others amid staffing struggles exacerbated by the pandemic. Calhoun said COVID-19 patients have taken up 30% to 40% of the hospital's capacity in recent weeks. Because of physical constraints, the hospital has opened three trailers on its grounds, one for respiratory therapy and two for COVID-19 treatment infusions.
Transfers to other facilities continue to be challenging, he said. A couple of weeks ago, the hospital swapped a patient who needed less-intense care for an acutely ill COVID-19 patient at a smaller hospital. That hospital had reached out to 70 facilities in five states to try to get a bed for the patient at a facility that offered a higher level of care.
Nordquist said state health officials have warned that the BA.2 subvariant of omicron has stopped peaks in some countries from falling as fast as they would have otherwise. Health officials don't know what that might mean here. "So we're keeping an eye on it," he said.
But in Nebraska as a whole, case counts in the monthlong omicron surge are now coming down almost as steeply as they rose, according to a World-Herald analysis of federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.
The state saw 22,302 new cases during the week ending Thursday, down 24% from 29,141 the previous week.
The milder omicron strain is still proving deadly, with 97 deaths added to the state’s toll last week — one of the highest tolls of the pandemic.
Widespread omicron cases have also resulted in peak hospitalization numbers among children, locally and nationally. On Thursday, 28 children were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the metro area. That's believed to be a pandemic peak for pediatric cases. The number was down to 22 on Sunday.
Chanda Chacón, president and CEO of Children’s Hospital & Medical Center, said her hospital's numbers have been in the double digits for eight weeks or more and are about four times higher than at any other point in the pandemic. Every day, the hospital sees two or three children who are there for surgeries test positive for the virus, indicating a lot of asymptomatic infections in kids.
While almost 62% of Nebraskans are fully vaccinated, more than a dozen rural counties still have rates below 30%. The lowest is McPherson in the Sandhills at 14%. Douglas, Sarpy and Lancaster Counties have rates between 64% and 65%. The U.S. average is 64%.
Nebraska administered 24,000 vaccine doses last week, including 5,000 to people who were receiving their first shot. Total doses in Nebraska eclipsed the 3 million mark last week.
The state death toll last week was the seventh-highest of the pandemic and brings the total number of Nebraskans killed by the virus to 3,666. Nebraska has now reported some 435,000 total cases, equaling more than one-fifth of the state’s population.
julie.anderson@owh.com, 402-444-1066, twitter.com/julieanderson41