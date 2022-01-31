COVID cases fall in Nebraska, but hospitals haven't yet seen any relief

"I think we're yet to see the impact of what we hope has been a peak in cases throughout the state," he said. "So we'll keep our fingers crossed. But we're prepared for those numbers to continue to go up from a hospital perspective over the next couple of weeks."

Richmond also noted that cases may have peaked in eastern Nebraska but may not have reached their apex in the central and western parts of the state.

Daily figures show that the omicron wave peaked in Nebraska on Jan. 19. It has peaked nationally, too, as all but 10 states saw declining numbers last week.

Cases were down 46% in Douglas County last week and 43% in Lancaster County. But cases were still rising in 13 Nebraska counties, most of them counties with low vaccination rates in the north-central, south-central and Sandhills regions.

Bill Calhoun, CEO of Kearney Regional Medical Center, said Monday's counts suggest that the hospital is no longer diverting patients as it was much of last week. Respiratory clinic patient volumes have also decreased. Both suggest a reduction in omicron cases.