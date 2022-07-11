COVID cases, hospitalizations tick up again in Nebraska

The arrival of the full-on summer season is providing no relief from COVID-19, with cases and hospitalizations in Nebraska ticking up again last week.

Nebraska reported 3,535 new virus cases for the week ending Friday, up from 3,474 last week and 2,752 the week before, according to an analysis of data reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hospitalizations in Nebraska averaged 168 for the week, up 11% from 151 the prior week. There were 186 Nebraskans hospitalized with COVID-19 on Friday, the highest figure since early March.

Nebraska also reported three new deaths for the week, bringing the total number of confirmed or probable deaths to 4,345. There have been just over a half million positive tests recorded in Nebraska since the start of the pandemic.

While there have been some weekly fluctuations, this past week’s case figure continues a trend of steadily rising cases in Nebraska that began in mid-April.

Even with fewer test results being publicly reported due to the increased use of at-home tests, the current case counts are higher than at the same time during each of the past two summers.

During those two summers, the state saw significant lulls before the virus surged in the fall. According to the latest data on the state's respiratory dashboard, the state recorded 3,609 positive test results for the week ending July 2. The weekly total for that week last year was 350, with 1,135 in 2020.

Douglas County on Friday reported 224 new positive test results, the most in a single day since Feb. 14.

Dr. David Quimby, an infectious diseases physician with CHI Health, said it's difficult to predict COVID trends from season to season because of the arrival of new variants.

Preliminary data last week from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services indicated that the highly transmissible BA.5 variant now dominates in Nebraska, as it does in the rest of the nation. The state's data indicates that BA.5, a subvariant of last winter's surge-causing omicron variant, jumped from 17% of positive samples genomically sequenced in Nebraska two weeks ago to 45% last week.

"Both with numbers of cases and people in the hospital, we're not seeing the same amount of lull that we had the last two years," Quimby said. "If you combine that with the lack of any mitigation measures ... (like masking and avoiding gatherings) ... there's no reason to think it's going to go down any more. If (COVID-19) is going to be something that happens more in fall, we are starting from a much higher baseline, so we probably will have (more disease) this fall."

Nebraska’s 28% increase in cases over the past two weeks was the sixth-highest nationally. The state's increase appears to be part of a surge in the middle of the country, as North Dakota (second), Kansas (fifth) and South Dakota (10th) also ranked in the top 10 over that time.

Colorado currently has the nation’s highest per-capita case rate. Nebraska's case rate remains below the national rate and ranks 31st among states.

Quimby urged those who haven't gotten their recommended vaccinations and boosters to get up to date with the shots.

The vaccine continues to provide very good protection against severe infections, he said, which is probably why the state has so many cases, yet has relatively few in the hospital.

Those over 50 and some immunocompromised 12 and older currently are eligible for two boosters in addition to their original shots. Healthy people between 5 and 50 are eligible for one booster in addition to their original series. A CDC tool helps people determine when they can get boosters.

"If you have not been boosted to the level that is recommended," Quimby said, "it is highly recommended that you get it."

Pediatricians also are encouraging parents to get children 6 months and older vaccinated. The vaccine was cleared for the youngest kids last month.