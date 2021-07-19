COVID cases still rising in Nebraska, but not as fast as in most states

TestNebraska ends run

Nebraskans used to heading for a TestNebraska site whenever coronavirus-like symptoms struck will now have to find new places to get a swab.

The statewide system discontinued testing Sunday. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced at the end of June that the state's contract with a Utah-based consortium would end July 31. At the time, the company had completed 772,000 tests.

Ricketts also said other providers would continue to give access to the tests.

Local health departments have been posting testing resources to their websites and Facebook pages.

The Douglas County Health Department has a link to a map and a list of testing sites in the lower right of its COVID-19 dashboard. The website lists as free to recipients the laboratory tests offered at Charles Drew Health Center, OneWorld Community Health Centers, Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations and CVS Minute Clinics.

Phil Rooney, a Health Department spokesman, said free testing is also available at the North Omaha Area Health Clinic at 5620 Ames Ave. The Health Department was still seeking confirmation from CVS, although the pharmacy's website indicates that lab tests for COVID-19 are free.