COVID cases up in Nebraska for third straight week, but growth is leveling off

Rupp said he doesn't believe that Nebraska will see a big upswing in cases like the state saw last fall and winter because about half of its population is now protected from the coronavirus by vaccines.

But that leaves a sizable number, particularly in rural areas, "who are very much in jeopardy and may pay a very high price for their vaccine hesitancy," Rupp said.

Some 65.6% of Nebraskans 18 or older have received at least one shot of vaccine, according to CDC data. But the pace of vaccination has slowed significantly. The state ranks about average nationally based on its one-shot rate.

In Douglas County, 51.1% of all residents are fully vaccinated, and 64.7% of those 18 and older are fully immunized. Almost 47.3% of residents in the Sarpy/Cass Health Department's jurisdiction are fully vaccinated.

Rupp said all the data he's seen indicate that the vaccines do a good job of protecting against infection with the delta variant and are very effective at preventing hospitalization and death.

For those who have been hesitant in the past, Rupp said, now is a good time to reconsider.

"You are up against a virus now that is faster and fitter, and it's going to find those pockets in our population that have forgone vaccine," he said.