COVID changes Thanksgiving week plans for Papillion La Vista, Bellevue and Council Bluffs schools

Three more metro-area school districts have canceled in-person classes during Thanksgiving week amid increasing COVID-19 cases and quarantines.
Papillion La Vista Community Schools, Bellevue Public Schools and the Council Bluffs Community School District this week joined Millard Public Schools in closing their buildings for the holiday week to give more time for staff and students to finish quarantines.
It also is an opportunity to scrub buildings, they say.
Papillion La Vista Community Schools will have no students in school on Monday, Nov. 23, or Tuesday, Nov. 24, but staff will report, according to Superintendent Andy Rikli.
The majority of students in the Papillion La Vista district are learning in person, but some are in remote learning.
Bellevue officials changed their calendar to convert Monday and Tuesday of the week to professional workdays for staff, with no school for students.
In both districts, students already were scheduled to have the rest of the week off.
Papillion La Vista students are scheduled to return Monday, Nov. 30. Bellevue students are scheduled to return Tuesday, Dec. 1, because Nov. 30 already was a teacher professional development day with no classes.
"We know this calendar change may cause some challenges for families, however we hope by closing our buildings for the entire week we can offer a calm break for everyone and allow some time for individuals to finish their quarantine periods," according to a memo the Bellevue district sent to families.
The majority of students in Bellevue are attending school in person. Some are learning remotely.
Council Bluffs students will learn remotely on Monday and Tuesday of Thanksgiving week, with the rest of the week off.
Superintendent Vickie Murillo, in a Thursday letter to parents, cited Pottawattamie County’s rising COVID-19 positivity rate and the impact of COVID-19 cases and quarantines on schools as key factors in the decision.
Starting Nov. 30, Bluffs schools will operate in the hybrid mode, which alternates groups of students in-person and remotely throughout the week. That will continue until Dec. 21, when winter break begins.
“I will continue to keep student and staff well-being as the priority as we make decisions,” Murillo wrote.
Tim Johnson of the Council Bluffs Nonpareil contributed to this report.
