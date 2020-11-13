COVID changes Thanksgiving week plans for Papillion La Vista, Bellevue and Council Bluffs schools

Three more metro-area school districts have canceled in-person classes during Thanksgiving week amid increasing COVID-19 cases and quarantines.

Papillion La Vista Community Schools, Bellevue Public Schools and the Council Bluffs Community School District this week joined Millard Public Schools in closing their buildings for the holiday week to give more time for staff and students to finish quarantines.

It also is an opportunity to scrub buildings, they say.

Papillion La Vista Community Schools will have no students in school on Monday, Nov. 23, or Tuesday, Nov. 24, but staff will report, according to Superintendent Andy Rikli.

The majority of students in the Papillion La Vista district are learning in person, but some are in remote learning.

Bellevue officials changed their calendar to convert Monday and Tuesday of the week to professional workdays for staff, with no school for students.

In both districts, students already were scheduled to have the rest of the week off.

Papillion La Vista students are scheduled to return Monday, Nov. 30. Bellevue students are scheduled to return Tuesday, Dec. 1, because Nov. 30 already was a teacher professional development day with no classes.​