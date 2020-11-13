COVID changes Thanksgiving week plans for school districts in Omaha area

Five more metro-area school districts have canceled in-person classes during Thanksgiving week amid increasing COVID-19 cases and quarantines.
Papillion La Vista Community Schools, Bellevue Public Schools, the Council Bluffs Community School District, Bennington Public Schools and Springfield Platteview Community Schools this week joined Millard Public Schools in closing their buildings for the holiday week to give more time for staff and students to finish quarantines.
It also is an opportunity to scrub buildings, they say.
Lincoln Public Schools also announced Friday they would not hold classes, giving students a break and staff a chance to catch up and recoup lost planning time.
Papillion La Vista Community Schools will have no students on Monday, Nov. 23, or Tuesday, Nov. 24, but staff will report, according to Superintendent Andy Rikli.
The majority of students in the Papillion La Vista district are learning in person, but some are learning remotely.
Bellevue officials changed their calendar to convert Monday and Tuesday of the week to professional workdays for staff, with no school for students.
In both districts, students already were scheduled to have the rest of the week off.
Papillion La Vista students are scheduled to return Monday, Nov. 30. Bellevue students are scheduled to return Tuesday, Dec. 1, because Nov. 30 already was a teacher professional development day with no classes.
“We know this calendar change may cause some challenges for families, however we hope by closing our buildings for the entire week we can offer a calm break for everyone and allow some time for individuals to finish their quarantine periods,” according to a memo the Bellevue district sent to families.
The majority of students in Bellevue are attending school in person.
Council Bluffs students will learn remotely on Monday and Tuesday of Thanksgiving week, with the rest of the week off.
Bluffs Superintendent Vickie Murillo, in a Thursday letter to parents, cited Pottawattamie County’s rising COVID-19 positivity rate and the impact of COVID-19 cases and quarantines on schools as key factors in the decision.
Starting Nov. 30, Council Bluffs schools will operate in the hybrid mode, which alternates groups of students in-person and remotely throughout the week. That will continue until Dec. 21, when winter break begins.
Brett Richards, superintendent of the Springfield Platteview district, apologized in a note to families for any inconvenience the change may cause. But he said teachers are “overwhelmed and exhausted” from working longer hours and from teaching both remote students and in-person students.
Springfield Platteview students will have no school on Nov. 23 or Nov. 24, and they won’t go the half day they were supposed to attend Nov. 25. The changes give them a full week off.
Bennington Public Schools will switch to remote for the two days prior to Thanksgiving break. Students will receive lessons those days, for review or enrichment.
The extended break will allow the district to rest personnel, deep-clean facilities and be ready for the remaining three weeks of the semester, Superintendent Terry Haack said.
The district intends to return to in-person learning Nov. 30.
Elkhorn Public Schools announced in October that students will do distance learning the week after holidays and breaks for the rest of the school year. At the time, district officials said trends for 2020 have shown spikes in COVID-19 cases following holidays and times when people gather and travel.
Elkhorn will do distance learning for one week following Thanksgiving break, winter break and spring break.
Westside Community Schools will shift to 50% in-person learning in all the district’s schools after Thanksgiving because of rising cases of COVID-19. The switch means students will attend school in person for part of the week and learn remotely for the other part of the week.
District officials said they hoped the switch will allow for more social distancing in schools and more flexibility to move staff around.
Tim Johnson of the Council Bluffs Nonpareil contributed to this report.
