COVID education campaign encourages Nebraskans to get vaccinated

C.T. "Carolyn" and Charles Williamson have been urging their friends and relatives to get the COVID-19 vaccine when their turn comes.

The Williamsons, who live in Omaha's Florence neighborhood, contracted the coronavirus in November. Of the two weeks they were ill, C.T. Williamson said, they spent one week in hell. They would lie in bed looking at each other and wondering which one of them was going to get up and get some juice or some soup.

Today, the two, who are in their 70s, still suffer aftereffects such as tiredness, headaches, mental fog and breathing issues.

"I just encourage everyone to take the vaccine," Charles Williamson said. "This is nothing to play with. It's serious."

The couple spoke Wednesday as part of the launch of the second phase of the statewide "Do Right, Right Now" campaign. The campaign, started in late November by a group of health, education and community partners, initially urged Nebraskans to follow recommended health rules such as wearing masks in public in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The partners now have added vaccination to the list of steps they're encouraging Nebraskans to take.