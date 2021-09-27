COVID hospitalizations rise while case growth slows in Nebraska

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 rose again last week in Nebraska, while new cases were down slightly from two weeks ago.
The average daily number of Nebraskans hospitalized with COVID-19 over the last week was about 420, up 5% from an average of 400 the previous week, according to a World-Herald analysis of data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Rising hospitalizations, which have stretched some hospitals in the state to their limits, last week prompted Gov. Pete Ricketts to reinstate a version of the state's COVID-19 data dashboard that focuses on hospital capacity.
While the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state is less than half the number cared for during November's peak, hospitals went into this summer's surge with more patients being treated for other conditions.
Another difference, said Dr. James Lawler, co-executive director of the University of Nebraska Medical Center's Global Center for Health Security, is that health care workers have already gone through a difficult 18 months. A lot of highly experienced nurses have left their posts, leaving less-experienced ones to staff critical care units.
"The mental health and resilience of our health care workers is not what it was last fall," he said. "People could help by getting vaccinated and reducing the number of COVID patients we have to take care of."
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services noted Friday that vaccinations are making a significant impact in the state. Since mid-August, according to the agency, people who were not fully vaccinated were six times more likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19 than those who were fully vaccinated.
Between Jan. 1 and Sept. 4, HHS said, some 92% of infections, 94% of hospitalizations and 95% of deaths have occurred among people who were not fully vaccinated.
Deaths, which lag hospitalizations, also appear to be trending up. Thirty-four deaths were reported last week, double the previous week's number and the highest weekly figure since April. But deaths can be difficult to track because the state tends to report them to the CDC in batches.
A total of 4,688 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state in the week ending Thursday.
As of Sunday, according to the state dashboard, Nebraska had recorded 263,783 cases of COVID-19 and 2,408 deaths related to the virus.
Overall, the pandemic has become more localized, with about half of states seeing increased cases and half with falling cases.
While Southern states led the huge delta variant surge this summer, the highest case rates last week were scattered all over the country: Alaska, West Virginia, Wyoming, Montana and Kentucky.
In fact, neighboring Iowa is seeing some of the nation's highest case growth, currently ranking 12th nationally in new weekly cases per capita. Nebraska ranks only 33rd on that measure, with a rate slightly below the national one.
Lawler, the UNMC pandemic expert, said Nebraska may be seeing an overall decrease in cases. But he thinks that the epicenter of the outbreak is shifting to rural areas of Nebraska where testing is not readily available.
Even in the Omaha and Lincoln areas, access to testing isn't what it was earlier in the pandemic, he said, leaving hospitalizations the most reliable indicator of disease activity.
The restored state dashboard supports an outbreak shift.
Douglas County's per capita case count over the past two weeks was more than 20% below the state rate of 435 new cases per 100,000 residents. Populous Sarpy and Lancaster Counties, likewise, came in well below the statewide rate. But several rural Nebraska counties — Valley, McPherson, Frontier and Wheeler — had per capita case counts two to three times the state rate, according to the state dashboard.
Many counties in western Nebraska have vaccinated fewer than 50% of residents 12 and older. In some, vaccination rates are significantly lower — as low as 18% in at least two counties. That compares with 72%, 71% and 69% of Lancaster, Douglas and Sarpy County residents 12 and older who are fully vaccinated.
The country as a whole, Lawler said, is seeing similar shifts.
"I think we're going to see ups and downs and high levels of disease activity for many weeks forward," he said. "It's moving to places that haven't experienced a big delta wave yet."
Lawler thinks that many areas of the country will continue to see high COVID-19 activity into late fall and early winter.
"The pandemic has not gone away," he said. "It's still putting our hospitals under tremendous strain. The path out hasn't changed — it's vaccination first of all and continuing to implement (preventative measures) until we can reach an appropriate level of vaccination."
Overall, 54.4% of Nebraskans are fully vaccinated, slightly below the national number of 55.3%.
To encourage vaccination, the Douglas County Health Department announced Monday that people can make appointments to have the shots brought to their homes, as the Health Department has been doing for homebound residents. To get on the list for a home appointment, call 402-444-3400 between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.
US booster shots start, even as millions remain unprotected
The U.S. launched a campaign to offer boosters of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to millions of Americans on Friday even as federal health officials stressed the real problem remains getting first shots to the unvaccinated.
“We will not boost our way out of this pandemic,” warned Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — even though she took the rare step of overruling the advice of her own expert panel to make more people eligible for the booster.
The vast majority of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are among the unvaccinated, Walensky noted. And all three COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. offer strong protection against severe illness, hospitalization and death despite the extra-contagious delta variant that caused cases to soar. But immunity against milder infection appears to wane months after initial vaccination.
People anxious for another Pfizer dose lost no time rolling up their sleeves after Walensky ruled late Thursday on who's eligible: Americans 65 and older and others vulnerable because of underlying health problems or where they work and live — once they're six months past their last dose.
Jen Peck, 52, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, qualified because of her job as an education math and science consultant. She was vaccinated back in March but worries about unknowingly picking up and spreading an infection. She travels between rural schools where many students and teachers don't wear masks and the younger children can't yet be vaccinated.
“I don’t want to be COVID Mary carrying it around to buildings full of unvaccinated kiddos. I could not live with myself if I carried it from one building to another. That haunts me, the thought of that,” said Peck, who got the extra shot first thing Friday morning.
Health officials must clear up confusion over who should get a booster, and why. For now, the booster campaign is what Walensky called “a first step.” It only applies to people originally vaccinated with shots made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech. Decisions on boosters for Americans who received Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines are still to come.
President Joe Biden said if you're vaccinated, “You’re in good shape and we’re doing everything we can to keep it that way, which is where the booster comes in.” He urged those now eligible for an extra shot to “go get the booster," saying he'd get his own soon — and that everyone should be patient and wait their turn.
Exactly who should get a booster was a contentious decision as CDC advisers spent two days poring over the evidence. Walensky endorsed most of their choices: People 65 and older, nursing home residents and those ages 50 to 64 who have chronic health problems such as diabetes should be offered one once they're six months past their last Pfizer dose. Those 18 and older with health problems can decide for themselves if they want a booster.
But in an extremely unusual move, Walensky overruled her advisers' objections and decided an additional broad swath of the population also qualifies: People at increased risk of infection — not serious illness — because of their jobs or their living conditions. That includes health care workers, teachers and people in jails or homeless shelters.
“This was scientific close call,” Walensky said Friday. “In that situation it was my call to make.”
Experts say it was only the second time since 2000 that a CDC director overruled its advisory panel.
Health care workers can't come to work if they have even a mild infection and hospitals worried about staffing shortages welcomed that decision.
But some of the CDC's advisers worry that offering boosters so broadly could backfire without better evidence that it really will make a difference beyond the most medically vulnerable.
“My hope is that all of this confusion – or what may feel like confusion – doesn’t send a message to the public that there is any problem with the vaccine,” said Dr. Beth Bell, a University of Washington expert. "I want to make sure people understand these are fantastic vaccines and they work extremely well.”
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s top infectious disease specialist, cautioned against seeking a Pfizer booster before the recommended six-month mark.
“You get much more of a bang out of the shot” by letting the immune system mature that long so it’s prepared to rev up production of virus-fighting antibodies, he explained.
The U.S. had already authorized third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for certain people with weakened immune systems, such as cancer patients and transplant recipients. Other Americans, healthy or not, have managed to get boosters, in some cases simply by asking.
About 182 million Americans are fully vaccinated, or just 55% of the total population. Three-quarters of those 12 and older — the ages eligible for vaccination — have had a first dose.
Associated Press writers Jonathan Lemire in New York, Zeke Miller in Washington and Todd Richmond in Madison, Wisconsin contributed reporting.
