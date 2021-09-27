COVID hospitalizations rise while case growth slows in Nebraska

In fact, neighboring Iowa is seeing some of the nation's highest case growth, currently ranking 12th nationally in new weekly cases per capita. Nebraska ranks only 33rd on that measure, with a rate slightly below the national one.

Lawler, the UNMC pandemic expert, said Nebraska may be seeing an overall decrease in cases. But he thinks that the epicenter of the outbreak is shifting to rural areas of Nebraska where testing is not readily available.

Even in the Omaha and Lincoln areas, access to testing isn't what it was earlier in the pandemic, he said, leaving hospitalizations the most reliable indicator of disease activity.

The restored state dashboard supports an outbreak shift.

Douglas County's per capita case count over the past two weeks was more than 20% below the state rate of 435 new cases per 100,000 residents. Populous Sarpy and Lancaster Counties, likewise, came in well below the statewide rate. But several rural Nebraska counties — Valley, McPherson, Frontier and Wheeler — had per capita case counts two to three times the state rate, according to the state dashboard.