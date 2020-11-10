COVID in Nebraska is topic of next Science Cafe

Infectious disease experts from the University of Nebraska Medical Center will discuss COVID-19 in Nebraska during the next Omaha Science Cafe.

The virtual event, featuring Dr. Kelly Cawcutt and Dr. Mark Rupp, is at 10 a.m. on Nov. 17 via Facebook Live. To watch, visit facebook.com/ScienceCafeNE.

During the Science Cafe session, Cawcutt and Rupp will give a brief presentation followed by a question-and-answer portion.

Cawcutt is an assistant professor in the department of internal medicine and associate medical director of infection control and epidemiology. Rupp is a professor in the department of internal medicine, as well as chief of the division of infectious diseases and medical director of infection control and epidemiology.

Nebraska last week marked its sixth straight week of record new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.