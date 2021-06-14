COVID numbers remain low in Nebraska; vaccination numbers drop

While more than a dozen states and several cities now have topped President Joe Biden's 70% COVID-19 vaccination goal, neither Douglas County nor Nebraska are quite there yet.

With a little more than two weeks to go, both still could hit the mark, which calls for at least 70% of adults to have received at least one dose of vaccine by July 4.

As of Sunday, 64.5% of Douglas County residents age 16 and older had received at least one shot. Biden's goal targets those 18 and older.

Nebraska is close behind, with 63% of residents 18 and older having gotten at least one shot as of Friday, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention analyzed by The World-Herald. That rate is the 24th-highest percentage in the country, with Iowa 25th at 62.6%.

Some 57% of Nebraska residents 18 and older are fully vaccinated, which ranks the state 22nd in the nation. Douglas County is at 59.3% of residents 18 and older fully immunized.

The goal is to get enough people vaccinated to keep the virus under control. Biden announced his 70% goal on May 4.