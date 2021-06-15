COVID safe? CWS brings uncertain virus risks, especially for unvaccinated

Rupp said the strong message should be that being fully vaccinated is part of the admission price to attend large events again.

“If you’re unvaccinated, I would invite you to stay home and not attend the event all all,” he said, "because you're part of the problem and you can either contract the illness or you can unwittingly spread it."

With potentially 24,000 fans attending as many as 17 games, the series will be — by far — Omaha and Nebraska’s largest gatherings since the pandemic started.

No public health measures will be required to guard against COVID spread. But series organizers have been consulting with the Douglas County Health Department on the operations, and a senior epidemiologist with the department says she is impressed with the plans.

Even so, the department has stepped up its surveillance in case out-of-state visitors start testing positive.

The College World Series can get some encouragement from Major League Baseball’s Texas Rangers, who regularly draw 20,000-plus fans to Globe Life Field in Arlington and until recently were the only big league team to allow full attendance. Although President Joe Biden and the county health director rebuked the move, cases in the ballpark's county are down months into the season.